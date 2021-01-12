Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Club to sell six players to fund Kylian Mbappe move, Manchester United set to move for Blancos superstar, and more — 12th January 2021

Real Madrid are just over 48 hours away from kicking off their Supercopa de Espana clash against Athletic Club in Malaga. The Blancos' would have ideally hoped for a bit more time to prepare for the game, but their travel plans were scrapped due to poor weather conditions, which forced the squad to extend their stay in Pomplana after their disappointing 0-0 draw at Osasuna.

As they gear up for their clash against Los Leones, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid transfer news.

Eduardo Camavinga decision to be postponed

Camavinga in action

French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga has been strongly linked with a move to the capital club for some time now.

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the world at the moment, is in high demand as his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022. While Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is said to have his sights firmly set on recruiting his excellent young compatriot, a report from Spain this morning claimed that the decision regarding Camavinga's pursuit will be postponed.

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

Real Madrid reportedly want to analyse the long-term financial effects of the ongoing pandemic and their projected income over the next few months before deciding whether or not to pay up for the Frenchman. The Rennes star is also on the shortlists of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United weighing up Sergio Ramos signing

Former Premier League champions Manchester United could make a sensational approach for Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos upon the expiry of his current contract at the club, as per reports in Italy. The Blancos icon, one of the finest defenders on the planet, is yet to sign a new contract at the club so far and is free to speak to other clubs regarding a potential free transfer in the summer.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

A report from Calciomercato suggests that Ramos is on Manchester United's wishlist, as they look to bolster their options in central defence. The 34-year-old could be in line for an offer with a two-year deal along with a similar wage to what he currently earns at the capital club. Manchester City, PSG, Juventus, and Inter Miami have also registered an interest in signing the FIFA World Cup winner.

Real Madrid to sell up to SIX players to fund Kylian Mbappe transfer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe

In what could potentially be a massive clear-out at the Santiago Bernabeu come summer, Real Madrid are set to be prepared to offload a staggering six players in order to fund move for Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar has been strongly linked with a move to Zidane's side for quite some time, but the financial implications of COVID-19 could prove to be a major stumbling block in any potential transfer.

However, new reports claim that Los Blancos could be willing to part ways with up to six players — Luka Jovic, Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Spanish midfield trio Isco, Dani Ceballos, and Brahim Diaz. The Serb is already on the lookout for a new club, while Marcelo has been firmly displaced as the first-choice left-back by Ferland Mendy. Bale's frosty relation with Zidane has all but sealed his future away from Real Madrid, while Isco's deteriorating performances and need for minutes ahead of the UEFA Euros are likely to lead to a transfer in the near future.

100 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his 100th goal with @PSG_English in all competitions. Centenary. #MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/Blmw4CYge2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 5, 2020

Both Ceballos and Brahim have spent time away from the club at Arsenal and AC Milan respectively and are likely to be sold by the club in a bid to raise funds for a sensational move for Mbappe. The 22-year-old Real Madrid target is said to be on a salary of €21m-a-season with a contract that expires in 2022.

