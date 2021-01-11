Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: French wonderkid responds to Blancos speculation, AC Milan keen on Spanish star, and more — 11th January, 2021

Real Madrid suffered another setback in LaLiga Santander as they were held to a 0-0 draw away at Osasuna. The Blancos failed to break down a rigid Rojillos side who ended the game with two shots on target, one more than the visitors managed despite seeing over 70% of the ball.

Real Madrid's stay in Pamplona was worsened even further after their return to Madrid was canceled due to extreme weather conditions. They have been stuck in the city since their arrival on Friday as they prepare for their upcoming clash in the Supercopa de Espana. Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

AC Milan keen to purchase Brahim Diaz

High-flying Serie A giants AC Milan are keen on purchasing Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid, as per Fabrizio Romano's report from Italy. The Spaniard, on loan from the Blancos, has been in great touch for the Rossoneri, who are convinced with his performances and will meet with his parent club over a permanent move.

1 - Brahim Díaz is the only player born after 1/1/1999 to have played at least 5 matches both in LaLiga and Premier League. Precious.#BrahimDiaz pic.twitter.com/tKiPsnmvoc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 1, 2020

The report claims that the Spanish champions currently value their young playmaker at €25m, but Paolo Maldini and co. are still hopeful of negotiating that price. Brahim was crucial in Milan's most recent 2-0 win over Torino having set up Rafael Leao's opener and winning the penalty for their second goal.

Dortmund keen to keep Reinier Jesus

Reinier Jesus for Flamengo (L)

Advertisement

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund remain keen to keep Reinier Jesus at the club amidst a lack of game time for the youngster, as per Michael Zorc. The Brazilian, who joined Dortmund on a two-year loan similar to that of Achraf Hakimi's after his move from Brazil, has barely managed to feature for the Germans this year. Reinier has accumulated just 136 minutes across eight games for the club.

Amidst reports of Real Madrid considering cutting his loan deal short and sending him to Real Valladolid, Zorc has reiterated that they intend to keep hold of the Brazilian wonderkid. He said;

DONE DEAL: Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Reinier Jesus from Real Madrid on loan for two seasons. pic.twitter.com/GSt6ptxeM9 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 19, 2020

"We have a lot of competition in attack. We basically don’t want to give him up. Of course, I’ll listen to everything. If someone is dissatisfied because he [Reinier Jesus] has too few opportunities, then you talk to each other, but we will not take the initiative ourselves."

Advertisement

Real Madrid spent a relatively large fee of €30m to sign the 18-year-old from Flamengo, and reports from Spain suggested that they're considering loaning him to Valladolid, a club owned by former Galactico Ronaldo Nazario.

Camavinga flattered by Real Madrid interest

Eduardo Camavinga in action

Blancos target Eduardo Camavinga revealed that it is a 'great' feeling that a club such as Real Madrid are interested in signing him. The 18-year-old, regarded as one of the most exciting young midfield prospects in world football, has been strongly linked with a move to the Spanish champions for some time now. Camavinga responded to these rumors, saying;

"It is clear that it is great when a big club [Real Madrid] is interested in you. But I have a cool head, I am at Rennes. After that, we will see the end of the season. We will meet and see the pros and cons."

Advertisement

1914 - Eduardo Camavinga (17 years & 303 days) is the youngest player to make his debut with France since Maurice Gastiger in February 1914 v Luxembourg (17 years & 128 days). Diamond 💎. pic.twitter.com/0XihIKI4dw — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 8, 2020

While Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing his compatriot, he will face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Juventus, who are all monitoring his situation.

Also read: Club keeping tabs on Juventus star, PSG to beat Blancos to superstar signing, and more