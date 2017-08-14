Reports: Paris Saint-Germain close in on signing Premier League superstar

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 14 Aug 2017, 10:43 IST

Unai Emery seems to be assembling an infallible team

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain have already stunned the world this summer, by achieving the unthinkable - the merciless end of the MSN era as a result of the world record transfer of Neymar for a whopping £200 million.

Reports from the The Sun, however, indicate that the Ligue 1 giants are far from done and are now allegedly in talks with Arsenal's wantaway superstar Alexis Sanchez over a potential move to Paris.

The exuberant forward has been in tremendous form, having scored 30 goals in 51 appearances for Arsenal last season.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez has transitioned from Arsenal's club hero to contract rebel in an astonishingly quick frame of time, as the Chilean heartthrob refuses to pen a new deal with the English Premier League side.

The 28-year old has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates, but has done little to ensure an extension. The vivacious forward has publicly stated his desire to compete in the UEFA Champions League - something that Arsenal will be bereft of this season.

Meanwhile, PSG saw Monaco run away with the Ligue 1 title last season and are determined to bring the coveted trophy back to Paris this time around.

Unai Emery, it seems, is on a mission to assemble an infallible team, having already obtained the services of the Brazilian duo of Neymar and Dani Alves.

The heart of the matter

After Monaco stole the title from under PSG's noses, the French side have wasted no time in plugging the holes that sank their campaign.

The club's chiefs have gotten straight down to business this summer, with no qualms of splurging towers of money on players they deem appropriate.

Soon after wrapping the Neymar deal up, Unai Emery's side have been touted to make a couple more signings before the transfer window culminates, with at least one of them expected to be a high profile name.

Alexis Sanchez is widely being regarded as one of PSG's most prominent targets after Arsenal finished 5th in last season's English Premier League and subsequently relinquished their UEFA Champions League spot, prompting Sanchez to ponder a departure.

Having initially been linked with moves to Bayern Munich and Manchester City, the fan favorite could now be heading to Paris after Bayern refused to match his wages and Arsene Wenger categorically stated that no other Premier League side stood a chance at signing the striker.

In a sudden turn of events, Sanchez has sent Arsenal fans into utter chaos after reportedly putting out a tweet with the location saying 'Paris, France'. He then went on to delete it a little later, and reposted it without the location.

Alexis Sánchez has deleted his original tweet with his current location in Paris, France. (Source: @Alexis_Sanchez) pic.twitter.com/7T5kJ7vuf4 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 13, 2017

This was later confirmed by journalists, who claim that the Chilean is in France with his partner and agent, triggering speculation that he could be in talks with PSG over a potential move.

Author's Take

Alexis Sanchez is an excellent player, capable of rinsing defenses on a good day. He has made a name for himself in England and is an extremely prominent name on the Arsenal roster. Losing him will ignite an already aggravated fan base and could launch the English club into a state of turmoil.

Should he move to Paris Saint-Germain, the front 3 of Neymar, Cavani and Sanchez is a formidable prospect bound to send shivers down the spines of opposing managers and players alike.

The addition of Sanchez will undoutedly transform the Paris outfit into a European superpower.