Reports: Paul Pogba doubtful for the Manchester Derby

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST News 434 // 10 Nov 2018, 03:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reports suggest that Pogba didn't train with the team on Friday.

What's the story?

ESPN reports suggest that Paul Pogba is a doubt for Manchester United's clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. The news comes out as the Frenchman didn't train on Friday. It's believed that Paul did indoor training alone with fears of a minor injury.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba arrived in Manchester in 2016 for his second stint with the club at a world record transfer fee at that time. The Frenchman didn't hit the level he showed at Juventus, and the fans expected a lot from him this season.

Pogba started the second season brightly scoring a couple of goals in the opening games but soon inconsistency crept in, and there were reports of a fallout between him and Mourinho. Rumors had it that his agent, Raiola even offered Paul to Manchester City in January.

Despite that, Pogba has cleared his relationship with the manager and expressed his desire and love for Manchester United and wants to win trophies with the club.

The heart of the matter

Pogba is one of the few inform players at Manchester United at the moment. The Frenchman is gradually becoming the leader in midfield that the United fans so eagerly waited to see.

Last season before the game against Manchester City, there was confusion about Pogba's situation at Old Trafford, but he let his game do the talking. When Jose Mourinho's side was down by two goals, and it looked like City was going to be the Champions, Pogba initiated a United fight back and eventually won the game 2-3.

Rumour Rating - 8/10

ESPN is a reliable source, and after playing so many difficult games lately, it could be a minor injury problem that the player is facing.

What's next?

Pogba is an invaluable asset to the squad, and United needs him now more than ever. Jose would hope that his talismanic midfielder is fit and would be ready for the game which would be a significant booster going into the derby.