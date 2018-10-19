×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rumors
196   //    19 Oct 2018, 10:52 IST

Paulo Dybala had an outing to remember against Young Boys in the second round of Champions League.
Paulo Dybala had an outing to remember against Young Boys in the second round of Champions League.

What's the story?

Manchester United might have a reason to be happy before their clash against Juventus.

According to the reports, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala may miss a trip to Old Trafford for the Tuesday's Champions League game against the Red Devils.

In case you didn't know...

Red Devils were once regarded as one of the best teams in the world. The Old Trafford club has not played up to their standards since the departure of legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

English giants have changed managers three times since Sir Alex retired from the management job. Ferguson suggested the appointment of David Moyes, but it didn't go well due to which he was sacked after just one season in charge. Louis van Gaal who was appointed after David Moyes didn't fit for the job and he was removed from the position.

Mourinho was appointed to replace Van Gaal and he has been the manager of the club for the three years. It seems that Mourinho is on the verge of getting scrapped from the managing job.

Manchester United are probably the worst team from the big six clubs of England. They sit currently in the 8th position in England's top-tier league.

The heart of the matter

United will travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea in a classic encounter for the first time this season. Chelsea are currently tied on points with Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League sitting at the 2nd spot only on the basis of goal difference and are unbeaten so far this season.

United next week will welcome ex-talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in a mouth-watering clash. Paulo Dybala who scored a hat-trick in the clash against Young Boys will probably not travel to England after suffering a knee injury in 1-0 loss against Brazil while playing for Argentina.

What's next?

Manchester United will have a tough time against Juventus even if Dybala doesn't travel to England. Juventus are still a strong team without the Argentinian. It will be an emotional return for Ronaldo for sure. However, Manchester United will have to be at their best to get any points out of this encounter as Juventus have won all their games so far this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Leisure Reading
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football. He likes to get updated on other sports too. If you had a good read, make sure you follow him.
Manchester United star hints at potential future move to...
RELATED STORY
Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss the Champions League match...
RELATED STORY
Fans reacted as Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick.
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paulo Dybala scores a hat-trick against...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Cristiano Ronaldo's red card...
RELATED STORY
3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to swap Paul Pogba for Serie A...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us