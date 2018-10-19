Reports: Paulo Dybala might miss UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester United

Paulo Dybala had an outing to remember against Young Boys in the second round of Champions League.

What's the story?

Manchester United might have a reason to be happy before their clash against Juventus.

According to the reports, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala may miss a trip to Old Trafford for the Tuesday's Champions League game against the Red Devils.

In case you didn't know...

Red Devils were once regarded as one of the best teams in the world. The Old Trafford club has not played up to their standards since the departure of legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

English giants have changed managers three times since Sir Alex retired from the management job. Ferguson suggested the appointment of David Moyes, but it didn't go well due to which he was sacked after just one season in charge. Louis van Gaal who was appointed after David Moyes didn't fit for the job and he was removed from the position.

Mourinho was appointed to replace Van Gaal and he has been the manager of the club for the three years. It seems that Mourinho is on the verge of getting scrapped from the managing job.

Manchester United are probably the worst team from the big six clubs of England. They sit currently in the 8th position in England's top-tier league.

The heart of the matter

United will travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Chelsea in a classic encounter for the first time this season. Chelsea are currently tied on points with Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League sitting at the 2nd spot only on the basis of goal difference and are unbeaten so far this season.

United next week will welcome ex-talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in a mouth-watering clash. Paulo Dybala who scored a hat-trick in the clash against Young Boys will probably not travel to England after suffering a knee injury in 1-0 loss against Brazil while playing for Argentina.

What's next?

Manchester United will have a tough time against Juventus even if Dybala doesn't travel to England. Juventus are still a strong team without the Argentinian. It will be an emotional return for Ronaldo for sure. However, Manchester United will have to be at their best to get any points out of this encounter as Juventus have won all their games so far this season.