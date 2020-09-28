Reports: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City offer Oleksandr Zinchenko to Barcelona

Manchester City have offered Barcelona a chance to sign versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, as per reports. The Ukrainian, who has mostly been utilised as a left-back by the Catalan, can slot into both midfield and defence with ease.

The former champions are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old, who is yet to feature in a game for Manchester City this campaign. However, there is a possibility of this offer being made in an attempt to raise funds this summer window. Zinchenko is contracted to the Cityzens until 2024 after signing an extension as recently as last year.

360 - Oleksandr Zinchenko's opener was his first goal for Manchcester City in 360 days, since netting in their 9-0 victory against Burton Albion in January 2019. Breakthrough. #FACup pic.twitter.com/kVQgf1ozg8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

Zinchenko could prove to be more than a useful option for Barcelona after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. A move could be envisaged especially if they choose to sell either one of Junior Firpo or Juan Miranda this summer.

Firpo was primarily expected to move to Inter Milan as part of a deal for Lautaro Martinez, but the deal fell through.

22 - Oleksandr Zinchenko has been on the winning side in all 22 of his @premierleague games - the best 100% win record in the competition and the best winning start for any player in their Premier League career. Deserved. pic.twitter.com/8sAT4wTiJc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2019

It was reported earlier that the ex-Ufa man was targeted by Barcelona on a short-term loan deal earlier on, but Mundo Deportivo now claim that amove could be on the cards as Zinchenko will find game time hard to come by. This is especially after the return of Benjamin Mendy, who Zinchenko largely deputised for last year.

Manchester City's Eric Garcia still eyed by Barcelona

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Advertisement

Along with Zinchenko, Manchester City's Eric Garcia is another player that Barcelona have been linked with in the recent past. The Spaniard, formerly of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, is said to be their first-choice target this summer to bolster their options in central defence.

Garcia has had an impressive start to life as a Manchester City player, but has refused to extend his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old himself confirmed this speculation after it was reported that he wanted to walk away upon the expiry of his contract. Speaking on his future in an interview with MARCA, Garcia explained;

"It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021. But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with [Manchester] City."

The former Barcelona man was part of the first-ever Pep Guardiola defence to have conceded five goals in a league fixture against Leicester City at home. With Ruben Dias' impending arrival on the horizon, it remains to be seen if Garcia will push for an exit this summer or the next.

Also read: 5 Most valuable defensive midfielders in the world