Several Premier League clubs including Arsenal are lining up for the services of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti, as per reports in Spain. The Frenchman has struggled with severe injury issues for some time now, and his employers have seemingly lost patience with him.

There have been widespread reports that Barcelona are trying to offload the 2018 World Cup winner actively. The 26-year-old is said to be a subject of interest for several clubs all over Europe despite his worrying injury record.

Despite being linked with a move away in the past, his departure did not appear to be as likely as it is at the moment. However, Barcelona are now expected to sell him after managing just ten league appearances in another injury-stricken campaign.

Arsenal and Everton lead the chase for Barcelona's Umtiti

Umtiti is rumoured to depart at the end of the season

As per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal, Everton, and West Ham United are all in the running to sign Barcelona's French star.

The centre-back has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past. However, due to Umtiti's wages and the price quoted for him at the time, the Gunners were priced out of a potential move. Given the Blaugrana's wish to part ways with the centre-back ahead of the 2020/21 season, a move to the Emirates could be back on the cards. They are in need of a defensive revamp, with a number of their defenders expected to depart soon.

Mikel Arteta's side have been linked with a move for Umtiti in the past

Everton have already underlined their ambitions of breaking into the European spots on the table. The signing of current head coach Carlo Ancelotti was a statement of those ambitions, and the Italian is set to be financially backed by the owners of the club. Should he be given the funds to sign a player of Umtiti's calibre, it is sure to improve the quality of their defence.

The Toffees maintain a good relationship with Barcelona as well. In recent seasons, Everton have signed a handful of players from the Catalans, including Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, and Lucas Digne. Everton would hope to capitalise on this bridge between the clubs to lure the World Cup-winning defender to Goodison Park.

Ex-Barcelona man Digne has been a hit at Goodison Park

Another club that have impressed in the transfer market in recent seasons, West Ham, have emerged as shock contenders to sign the Frenchman. However, a move appears unlikely due to the instability at the club.

Despite spending lavishly in the market to sign top players, including the purchase of Sebastian Haller for a whopping £45m, their results have been dismal. The Hammers just about avoided relegation this year as opposed to competing for a European spot.

It remains to be seen where Barcelona's €25m man will end up by the end of the transfer window. His stay in Spain, however, is in all likelihood set to come to an abrupt end.

