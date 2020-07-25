Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen is considering undergoing a surgery ahead of contract renewal talks with the club, as per reports from Spain.

Ter Stegen is widely regarded as one of the best and most well-rounded goalkeepers in the world. The German has been one of the Blaugrana's standout performers over the last couple of seasons.

The goalkeeper has struggled with recurring issues with the patellar tendon in his right knee and would require surgery in the long-run. However, should it go through, it would see him miss three to four months of action, due to which it is not feasible at the moment. Talks about his surgery will have to wait until after Barcelona's UEFA Champions League campaign in August.

Ter Stegen's Barcelona renewal a 'priority' amidst Premier League interest

Ter Stegen is one of the most important members of the Barcelona XI

As per a report from Spanish newspaper AS, Ter Stegen is set to discuss fresh terms with Barcelona at the end of the season. The keeper joined the Blaugrana in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach and has established himself as an undroppable figure for the Catalans.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year extension in 2017, which means that his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022. With his performances getting better with each passing campaign, the Germany international has attracted interest from elsewhere.

64 - Against Mallorca, Marc-André ter Stegen completed 64 of his 68 passes (94%), the most by a goalkeeper in a @LaLigaEN game since at least 2005/06. Builder. pic.twitter.com/QMCrZH6L62 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

Former Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for the Barcelona star. Their current goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has thoroughly underwhelmed during his stay in London. After a decent 2018/19 campaign, his displays hit rock bottom this year, and he briefly lost his place in Frank Lampard's XI ahead of the lockdown.

There are widespread reports of Chelsea's interest in both the Barcelona star as well as the man considered to be LaLiga's finest goalkeeper, Jan Oblak. The Slovenian, a four-time Zamora Trophy winner, is high up on Chelsea's list of replacements for Kepa.

🗞 Aquí os dejamos nuestra portada de hoyhttps://t.co/8scpaCJ8aq pic.twitter.com/pe1xugW9Bk — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 24, 2020

Due to the Blues targeting Ter Stegen as well, Barcelona hope to tie him down to a new deal. Despite reports that contract negotiations between Barcelona and their star keeper have stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mundo Deportivo claim that that talks are already underway. They believe that renewing the 28-year-old's deal remains a high priority task for Barcelona.

Given his breathtaking performances for them over the last few years, the €12m man is set to command a hefty pay rise as well — but not in the immediate future. Due to the financial setbacks caused by the pandemic, he will be paid a much higher salary in due time, once the severity of the situation reduces.

Chelsea's dream signing appears to be set for an extended stay at the Nou Camp, as Barcelona do not seem likely to part ways with their German star.

