Reports: Premier League fixtures leaked for opening weekend of the 2019-20 season

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
184   //    12 Jun 2019, 13:26 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

The opening fixtures for the highly-anticipated 2019-20 season of the Premier League have reportedly been leaked, according to a photo that has gone viral on social media.

In case you didn't know

The end of the 2018-19 campaign has left fans desperate for the kind of thrilling football that international friendlies simply cannot provide.

The campaign saw one of the closest and most intense battles for the Premier League title, with Liverpool and Manchester City going head-to-head for the English crown all season.

Pep Guardiola's City managed to retain the trophy at the Etihad after garnering 98 points from the season while Jurgen Klopp's electrifying team finished a single point behind with 97 points.

Liverpool did, however, enjoy a fitting conclusion to their scintillating season by winning the UEFA Champions League title for the first time since 2005 after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the finals at Madrid.

The heart of the matter

The fixtures for the campaign were scheduled to be announced on Thursday but it appears fans have already gotten an early look into the opening games.

According to Mirror Football, an image showing the fixtures of the opening weekend of the upcoming Premier League season has gone viral on social media.


The fixtures according to the leaked photo are as follows:

Saturday, August 10

12:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

15:00 Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

15:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

15:00 Everton vs Newcastle

15:00 Southampton vs Chelsea

15:00 Watford vs West Ham United

17:30 Burnley vs Liverpool

Sunday, August 11

13:30 Aston Villa vs Leicester City

16:00 Manchester United vs Brighton

Monday, August 12

20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

What's next?

The authenticity of the leaked photo is yet to be ascertained so it's best to take the information with a pinch of salt at the moment.

