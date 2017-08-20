Reports: Premier League giants ready to activate Lionel Messi's massive £275m release clause

Will Lionel Messi follow Neymar's footsteps and leave Barcelona?

End of an era?

What’s the story?

We still haven't recovered from the shocking world record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m and it seems we are preparing for another, which will make the Brazilian's transfer look pale, such is the magnitude of the move.

Reports emerging from Yahoo Sports France (via The Sun) suggest that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are willing to rewrite history books as they plot a £275m bid to activate Barcelona stalwart Lionel Messi's release clause.

The Catalan club had announced in July that Messi has extended his contract with the Camp Nou outfit, however, it has been widely reported that the 30-year-old has still not signed the contract and his current deal expires at the end of the current season. To add fuel to fire, Messi recently followed Manchester City on Instagram.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar shocked the entire footballing fraternity when it was confirmed that he will be moving to Paris to play at the Parc des Princes, bringing an end to his 4-year spell at Camp Nou.

Messi has a £275m release clause and if activated by Manchester City, Barcelona have no option to reject it or in any other way keep their talismanic forward at the club.

Messi shares a deep bonding with current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, since their time together at Camp Nou, and a move to Manchester would see their hugely successful partnership reunited.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona had announced in July that Lionel Messi has extended his contract with the Camp Nou outfit and the new deal will keep him at the club until 2021. However, fresh reports have suggested that while the deal was announced, Messi is yet to put his signature on it.

The diminutive Argentine's current deal ends in the summer of 2018 and he has the option to walk away on a free in a few months time. However, according to the report, Guardiola - who has already splashed in excess of £150m in the transfer window - is willing to shell out another £275m for his former protege.

Author's Take

While a £275m deal would have sounded ridiculous only a couple of months ago, the Neymar transfer has opened the floodgates for humongous transfer fees.

Messi, despite being 30, is a bargain for the money as he guarantees much more than just the league title. The move will also help him prove himself in the Premier League while also ensuring that he works under a good manager like Pep Guardiola.

It has been a shambolic transfer window for Barcelona so far and it can only get worse from here.