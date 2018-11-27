Reports: Premier League legend in line for Bayern Munich job

James Alonge FOLLOW ANALYST News 415 // 27 Nov 2018, 17:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

What's the story?

The Telegraph is reporting this morning about Arsene Wenger interest in taking over as Bayern Munich coach. The Telegraph Sport UK reports that Arsene Wenger is being spoken to by the club's bosses to take over from Niko Kovac.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern currently lie in 5th position on the league table and has already lost three times this season. Their latest disappointing result came on Saturday when they drew 3-3 at home to newly-promoted team Fortuna Düsseldorf in the league.

Niko Kovac was visibly disappointed with his players and blasted them after their lacklustre display. It seems likely that he would not last long enough as the coach of The Bavarians.

The heart of the matter

It remains to be seen if Niko Kovac would be shown the exit door. Earlier in October, as reported by Goal.com, Bayern officials were said to have issued a public backing to the Bayern Boss, stating that they are fully behind him.

Ahead of the game against Benfica in the Champions league, Niko Kovac has vowed to fight to keep the team on course this season.

“Those who know me know I’m a fighter… the words ‘give up’ and ‘raise the white flag’ aren’t in my vocabulary,” Kovac said.

“I will always look forward and always fight.”

If Arsene Wenger is appointed as manager, there will be no problem in settling in, especially in terms of language, because his multi-linguistic skills, which includes his ability to speak German fluently will come in very handy.

Wenger has been out of management since he left the Gunners in the summer and has passed up the chance to manage Fulham before the London club appointed former Leicester City coach Claudio Ranieri.

It seems likely that Wenger would not pass up this opportunity to manage a top club like Bayern where he feels he can win the big laurels again in football after the turbulent final decade of his tenure as Arsenal's manager.

What's next?

Bayern Munich take on Benfica today in the UEFA Champions League in what could be a crucial moment for under-fire coach Niko Kovac.