Reports: PSG chief unhappy with Bartomeu's comments amidst growing disputes between Barcelona and PSG

Paris-Saint German President - Nasser Al-Khelaifi

What's the story?

Since the Neymar transfer saga, things have never been the same between these two European giants. Barcelona and PSG seem to be in a cold war and they are trying their best to bring each other down.

In case you didn't know

Lately, PSG were accused to be the offenders of the financial fair play as they acquired the services of two popular and insanely expensive players in just two years; Neymar and Mbappe, paying €222 million and €180 million respectively.

This has led to claims and thoughts from various clubs, one of them being Barcelona.

Also, Barcelona's recent attempts to steal Adrien Rabiot from the hands of Paris have given birth to more conflicts between the two sides and this has kept the French club on their toes.

According to Sport, Rabiot has disagreed for contracts with Barcelona four times in just two seasons. But the Spanish side is keen on bringing him to the Camp Nou and they are still trying to get in touch with him, which is against the rules as Rabiot is still under contract with Paris-Saint Germain.

The heart of the matter

PSG's president is basically furious with Josep Bartomeu as PSG are being monitored for breaching the rules of the financial fair play, something which Bartomeu is happy about, according to Sport.

Two seasons ago, Verrati was under Barcelona's radar for being the heir to Iniesta as the Italian midfielder showed immense skill and confidence on the pitch. His extraordinary ability to control the tempo of the game from the centre of the pitch earned him an audience.

However, PSG did not like the idea of selling Marco Verrati to Barcelona and they were furious with the fact that Barcelona did not stop their interest. In turn, PSG triggered Neymar's release clause and the lure of earning twice as much could not stop Neymar and his agent from accepting PSG's contract offers.

Things have never the same between PSG and Barcelona since then.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether Rabiot actually accepts a contract offer from Barcelona, and if he does, PSG might put their whole and soul in getting Rakitic to Paris, as they were heavily linked to the Croatian in the pre-season this term.

The conflicts between Barcelona and PSG will probably lead to a legendary rivalry between two clubs from different cities, and the audience always loves something new.

