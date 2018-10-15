×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: PSG set sights on Manchester United superstar

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
101   //    15 Oct 2018, 12:21 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to the Daily Mail, European giants Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring David De Gea's situation at Manchester United and are ready to swoop in for the star player if an opportunity arises.

It is also widely reported that despite the Manchester United hierarchy wanting to tie down De Gea to a long-term deal, the player is in no rush to sign a new contract. Being their best player, De Gea is probably looking for better personal terms and willing to bide his time until a better offer comes his way.

In case you didn't know...

There have always been rumors circulating regarding De Gea's future at Manchester United since the last few transfer windows. Real Madrid had been in the running for the world-class goalkeeper's signature and almost got him in the 2015-16 summer transfer window. With the signing of Thibaut Courtois in the recently concluded transfer window though Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest in the Spaniard.

Hence, PSG are the only team really in contention to land De Gea's signature and can look to tempt him with a lucrative deal given the financial resources the club have.

The heart of the matter

De Gea has been one of the best players for the Red Devils in the last couple of seasons. His goalkeeping displays have certainly saved the club from a defeat in many situations. Having won the Premier League Golden Glove last season, De Gea is the most valuable asset for Manchester United. As a result, the club should try and speed up contract negotiations and attempt to extend De Gea's stay at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Daily Mail is a reputed publication and this report might turn out to be true in the future.

Video



What's next?

It is now up to the Manchester United hierarchy to persuade De Gea to sign a new contract. If he does indeed have his heart set on a move away, though, there is no destination better than PSG, who have a squad capable of competing with the very best in Europe.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Thibaut Courtois David De Gea Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign PSG star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star rejected by PSG
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils to sell Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Why PSG must avoid signing Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG set to battle Manchester United for Milan...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Premier League club...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United target agrees to join PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us