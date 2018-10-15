Reports: PSG set sights on Manchester United superstar

What's the rumour?

According to the Daily Mail, European giants Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring David De Gea's situation at Manchester United and are ready to swoop in for the star player if an opportunity arises.

It is also widely reported that despite the Manchester United hierarchy wanting to tie down De Gea to a long-term deal, the player is in no rush to sign a new contract. Being their best player, De Gea is probably looking for better personal terms and willing to bide his time until a better offer comes his way.

In case you didn't know...

There have always been rumors circulating regarding De Gea's future at Manchester United since the last few transfer windows. Real Madrid had been in the running for the world-class goalkeeper's signature and almost got him in the 2015-16 summer transfer window. With the signing of Thibaut Courtois in the recently concluded transfer window though Real Madrid have withdrawn their interest in the Spaniard.

Hence, PSG are the only team really in contention to land De Gea's signature and can look to tempt him with a lucrative deal given the financial resources the club have.

The heart of the matter

De Gea has been one of the best players for the Red Devils in the last couple of seasons. His goalkeeping displays have certainly saved the club from a defeat in many situations. Having won the Premier League Golden Glove last season, De Gea is the most valuable asset for Manchester United. As a result, the club should try and speed up contract negotiations and attempt to extend De Gea's stay at Old Trafford.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Daily Mail is a reputed publication and this report might turn out to be true in the future.

What's next?

It is now up to the Manchester United hierarchy to persuade De Gea to sign a new contract. If he does indeed have his heart set on a move away, though, there is no destination better than PSG, who have a squad capable of competing with the very best in Europe.