According to French outlet Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe will have to wait until 2022 to seal his dream move to Real Madrid from PSG. The French star has long been interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and came close to joining them before his move to Paris.

The report suggests that PSG's higher-ups in Qatar are adamant for Mbappe to renew his contract with the club. His current deal is set to expire in 2022 and the 21-year-old reportedly has no intention of signing an extension.

4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first French 🇫🇷 player to be involved in at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons in Ligue 1 since Opta analyses the competition (2006/07). Higher. #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/9iujGS0Rk5 — Optajean (@OptaJean) February 23, 2020

There is reportedly even a possibility of him joining Real Madrid on a free, and receiving a huge signing bonus upon his arrival in Madrid.

Real Madrid target Mbappe the leader of PSG project, claims report

Mbappe hopes to complete a move to Real Madrid in the future

According to the same report published by Le Parisien, PSG view Mbappe as the present and future leader of the ongoing project in Paris. The teenager was signed by the capital club when he was the most coveted young player in the world and they do not intend to let him go easily.

Mbappe is reportedly viewed as PSG's most prized asset, by most accounts even more than the most expensive player in football history, Neymar Jr.

With a move to Real Madrid on the cards, be it now or in 2022, Mbappe has rejected several contract renewal offers from PSG. This information is worrying for the Paris chiefs as they could lose out on the player they purchased for €180m. PSG's Qatari owners have reportedly demanded for Mbappe to stay until the 2022 World Cup set to be hosted by Qatar.

PSG reportedly view Mbappe as a more valuable asset than Neymar

The Frenchman is also seemingly aware of the owners' demands, going by his recent comments. Speaking on what the future holds for the Real Madrid target, Mbappe recently told BEINSport;

"I am here and I'm in this project for the fourth year. This is the 50th year of the club and it's an important year in the eyes of the club, supporters and everyone. I will be here no matter what and I will try to win trophies with the team and do everything possible to get the best out of myself."

1969 - Kylian Mbappé is the 1st French player to score at least 30 goals in a calendar year in Ligue 1 since Hervé Revelli in 1969 (31 goals). Peroxide. @KMbappe @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/1ZTCzEaSJm — Optajean (@OptaJean) December 21, 2019

Real Madrid's interest in the 21-year-old is well-documented and they have tracked his progress for many years now. Mbappe was in sublime touch prior to the calling off of the French league over fears of COVID-19. He racked up 18 goals and five assists in just 20 games (17 starts) in the 2019/20 league campaign.

It remains to be seen if he runs his deal down as reported, or if Real Madrid will be made to pay a huge sum to secure the services of their dream signing.

