Reports: PSG's talisman is Real Madrid's only transfer target

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.87K // 24 Aug 2018, 09:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the rumour?

According to Marca, Real Madrid have no intention of adding to their squad this summer, unless they can snap up Neymar.

According to reports, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, and Rodrigo have all been named as potential signings for Julen Lopetegui's men, but Neymar is still the No. 1 and the club are keeping €300m in reserve to buy him eventually.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu all throughout the summer. Manchester United alongside Real Madrid has been one of the favourites to sign the Brazilian star. But now according to these reports, it seems that the Los Blancos have stolen a march ahead of their rivals and have made their one and only target in this transfer window. With just a few days left to go before the Spanish transfer window shuts down, Real Madrid will have to make a move quickly in order to sign to persuade PSG to sell their star player.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, Real Madrid is in a frantic search for a suitable replacement. They have in the past few weeks according to rumours targeted top strikers in Europe.

But it seems according to these reports, that Neymar has emerged as the prime target for Real Madrid. He has all the capabilities which were possessed by Ronaldo and plus he has age on his side. Hence, with his prolific goalscoring record for PSG last year, Neymar will prove to be an excellent replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Marca is quite accurate with its reports and is a respectable publication in Spain. With Neymar being an already established Galactico material, Florentino Perez will surely do everything for his signature.

What's next?

It is now up to Real Madrid to launch a suitable bid for Neymar.