Reports: PSG star offered contract worth €10 million per year by Barcelona

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
5.23K   //    23 Aug 2018, 19:09 IST

Emilio Sanchez Benito Funeral in Barcelona
Josep Bartomeu, Barcelona President

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have offered a contract worth €10 million to PSG's Adrian Rabiot to lure him to Camp Nou this summer.

In case you didn't know

The relationship between Rabiot and the Ligue 1 club is ostensibly becoming bitter day by day as the French youngster has been repeatedly refusing to sign a contract extension at the Parc des Princes and has set his eye on a move away from Paris all along this summer.

As such, big European clubs like Juventus and Arsenal have shown their interest in signing him, however, with English transfer window now closed, Barcelona have emerged as the most favourite suitor to land the midfielder.

The heart of the matter

Despite being offered new contracts by the Ligue 1 giants, Rabiot is unwilling to stay put at PSG and has apparently made up his mind to switch to the Catalan capital this summer. So much so that coach Thomas Tuchel's wish to keep him at the club is turning futile.

"I'm not certain he will stay. I want him to stay, but it's up to him. He has great potential and can improve even further." said Tuchel in a recent interview.

And according to the aforementioned report, Barcelona hierarchy has gone one step ahead by privately offering the midfielder contract terms.

PSG, however, are loathed to let the youngster leave, but with his original contract set to expire in 12 months, they face the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 6/10

While Mundo Deportivo is quite a reliable source when it comes to reporting for Spanish clubs, however, this deal has all the makings of a Hollywood thriller and could stretch to the deadline day to come to fruition.

Video

What's next?

Assuming the deal goes through, Rabiot will not find it easy to make Barcelona's first XI on a regular basis given the plethora of talent already available in Ernesto Valverde's squad, however, he has all the attributes to shine in the Spanish league, there are no two ways about it.

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
