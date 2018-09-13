Reports: PSG superstar 'reaches agreement' over €198M move to Real Madrid

Neymar Jr might be a Real Madrid player next season.

What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Neymar Jr, is set to make a return to LaLiga. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Los Blancos lately and could complete a move next season.

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG’s Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making an offer for the player,” a Real Madrid statement read.

However, French outlet, Le10Sport (via TeamTalk), claims that there had been secret talks held over Neymar's future.

Their exclusive report claims that Real Madrid have an agreement with Neymar Jr's father for a transfer which would take place after the end of the 2018-19 season.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar is considered to be the long-term successor of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus earlier this summer.

It would have been very difficult for the winger to join Real Madrid directly, moving away from their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. It seems like he used PSG as a stepping stone to reach the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo's departure to Juventus has opened the gates for Neymar who would surely like to end up in the Spanish capital.

The heart of the matter

Neymar scored 19 league goals and provided 13 assists in Ligue 1 last season. Continuing his splendid form, the forward has already scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist this season.

Real Madrid fans have been waiting for a Galactico signing and they need a top quality striker who could fill the attacking void left by Ronaldo.

Even though Neymar has been in outrageous form in France, he seems to have been losing recognition on the global level. A move to the Spanish capital would give him a chance to win the Ballon d'Or.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Even though the source is not too reliable, it seems certain that Real Madrid's long-term interest in the player will make him switch clubs again.

The move might take place next season as Florentino Perez is willing to splash money on the Brazilian prodigy.

What's next?

Real Madrid have started well in LaLiga with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale looking in superb form and it remains to be seen whether they can lure Neymar to the club next summer.