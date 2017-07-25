Reports: Real Madrid agree €180 million deal for superstar

Los Blancos are all set to smash Paul Pogba's transfer record

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is all set to smash the transfer record yet again

What's the story?

Real Madrid are all set to smash the transfer record, as they have reportedly agreed terms with AS Monaco for teenage sensation, Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spanish newspaper, Marca. Los Blancos are all set to part with an eye-watering €180 million for the French sensation, which would obliterate the record set last summer by Paul Pogba (who moved from Juventus to Manchester United for €105 million), and thus make the 18-year-old the most expensive player of all time.

Also Read: The delicate brilliance of Kylian Mbappe

In case you didn't know..

Kylian Mbappe came through the ranks at AS Monaco to make his debut for the Ligue 1 side in 2015, but it was the latter half of the 2016/17 season where the teenager exploded to life. His goals against Manchester City and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League began a chase with top European clubs vying for his signature, with Monaco all set to recoup a massive fee for the 18-year-old who was involved in 40 goals in 44 appearances for his side.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have raised circa €140 million through player sales this summer, the bulk of the amount coming from the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea. This has allowed them to now bring to an end the long-standing chase for Kylian Mbappe

According to the report, AS Monaco began negotiations asking for €190 million, but Real Madrid have managed to knock €10 million of their asking fee, while also structuring the deal in such a way that Madrid have to pay a smaller fee upfront - multiple sources have provided conflicting information, with the fee either €150 million + €30 million in addons or a €160 million + €20 million in bonuses.

Kylian Mbappe will sign on for 6 years, according to the report, and will earn a €7 million salary annually. Real Madrid had hoped to lessen the asking price by allowing Mbappe to remain on loan with AS Monaco this season, a situation that was approved by owner Dimitri Rybolovlev and Vice President Vadim Vasiliyev, but the player himself has made it clear that any move would involve him competing for a first-team place under Zinedine Zidane.

Video:

Author's Take:

"Football's gone mad. €180 million for an 18-year-old is bonkers." - is what most football fans would say, but Kylian Mbappe is already proven at the highest level. This is a player who made Andre Barzagli (considered the best 1-on-1 defender in Juventus last season) look pedestrian, and he has the world at his feet at the age of 18. Only a club like Real Madrid can afford to take a €180 million gamble, but I'm sure this is one that will pay off.

Fetching more content...