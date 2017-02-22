Reports: Real Madrid agrees on swap deal with PSG for superstar with Karim Benzema leaving

Real Madrid and PSG have decided to swap their best center-forwards.

Karim Benzema

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed on a swap deal for Edinson Cavani and Karim Benzema according to Bernabeu Digital. The report further goes on to add that the Presidents of both clubs have already sat down to discuss the details of the move, that will see the Frenchman and the Uruguayan swap sides.

In case you didn’t know..

Karim Benzema has been prolific for Real Madrid in the past but has had an underwhelming season so far at the Bernabeu. He has scored only 13 goals this season, from 29 appearances in the famous white jersey of the Madrid side.

Edinson Cavani, on the other hand, has been a revelation this season. He has indeed emerged from the shadows of a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season, with 32 goals in as many appearances in all competitions, four less of his career best season at Napoli (2012-13).

Heart of the matter

Karim Benzema has looked off-colour for most of the season, and there has been a lot of talk of him leaving at the end of the season. With players like Julian Brandt and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked to replace the Frenchman.

Edinson Cavani has finally started to show what he is accomplished with Napoli is no fluke, if he is allowed to play up top and he will be at the top of the wishlist of most European giants. The swap makes a lot of sense, as reported earlier some senior players at Real Madrid are not happy with Karim’s attitude this season.

What’s next?

It is more or less a foregone conclusion that Karim will leave at the end of the season, and Real Madrid are desperately in need of a striker to share the burden of scoring goals with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Edinson Cavani seems like the right choice, given his age and experience will be perfect for the role, and with the Presidents of the respective clubs rumored to have met, there seems to be a high probability of this deal going through.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s an interesting one this, given that Real Madrid are aggressively in the market for a striker. Edinson Cavani has probably been the best striker in Europe this season, and with his aerial ability and his aggressive play, he might be perfect for the Madrid giants.

After eight years at Real Madrid, it is probably time for Karim to look for pastures new, and nothing like your country right? I see this deal happening.