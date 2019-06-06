Reports: Real Madrid and Chelsea agree transfer fee for Eden Hazard

CD Leganes v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the news?

According to the Guardian, a transfer fee has been agreed between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the area of €100m (£88.5m) plus add-ons for Eden Hazard. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, an announcement will be made in the next few days.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have already secured the services of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 17 goals in the German league last season, only behind Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer and in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes will also join the club this summer, with Real Madrid previously agreeing deals with Porto and Santos respectively.

However, Los Blancos are far from completing their summer shopping as several high-profile names have been linked with a move to the Bernabeu. Besides Hazard, Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen are also on the radar of the Spanish giants.

The heart of the matter

The Hazard transfer saga has been going on for many moons and a possible move to Real Madrid does not come across as a shocker by any means. The Belgian talisman has only got a year left on his present contract with Chelsea.

So far, he has intimated no signs of any interest of continuing at Stamford Bridge. In fact, after the Europa League final against Arsenal, the the 28-year-old stated,

"I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know.”

Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently under a transfer ban. Yet, they are willing to let go of the former Lille ace, fully cognizant of the fact that letting him leave on a free transfer next season would be a catastrophe for them.

What's next?

Hazard, who scored twice and set up a goal in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final in Baku, was in fantastic form in the 2018-19 campaign, netting 21 times and providing 17 assists in all competitions.