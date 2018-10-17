Reports: Real Madrid and Chelsea could agree on sensational player swap deal in January

What's the rumour?

According to Express, Real Madrid are set to tempt Chelsea by offering them Gareth Bale as part of a deal for superstar Eden Hazard. Real Madrid, ever since the departure of club icon Cristiano Ronaldo in this summer transfer window to Juventus, are looking for a suitable replacement for him.

They have identified Eden Hazard as his ideal replacement and hence are looking to tempt reluctant Chelsea with a star player in exchange for their talisman.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have had a horrible start to their season so far with key players like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale performing below the expected standards. It is reported that the Los Blancos hierarchy has lost patience with Gareth Bale due to his frequent injuries and drop in form. Despite Bale's desire to stay at the club and not move back to England, Real Madrid are looking to sell him either in January or in the next summer transfer window.

With the pressure from the fans increasing, Real Madrid might look to buy a player who might change their fortunes in the January transfer window.

The heart of the matter

Bale and Hazard have got great pace, are good passers and have the flair and technique to take on world-class defenders. Hence, they have many qualities in common and so for Chelsea the addition of Bale in the deal might prove to be beneficial for them. With Hazard publicly stating that Real Madrid is his dream club and would like to play for them, it would be difficult for Chelsea to persuade their world-class player to reject Real Madrid's approach towards him.

Rumour Rating: 4/10

Express is not the most credible source out there and hence the deal may not materialize for both the clubs.

What's next?

If such an offer is submitted by Real Madrid, then it will be difficult for Chelsea to reject it without some consideration.