Reports: Real Madrid and Tottenham eyeing move for €60 million Argentine midfielder

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.41K // 09 Mar 2019, 12:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Betis Balompie v Valencia - Copa del Rey Semi Final

What's the news?

According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is on loan at the Spanish club from Paris Saint-Germain. Also, Los Blancos are not alone in the race, as Tottenham have also been monitoring the midfielder's progress closely.

In case you didn't know..

Real Betis have the option to purchase the 80% rights to Lo Celso for a reported €20 million, according to the Spanish newspaper, while the 20% rights to the player will still remain with PSG, which is negligible when compared to taking important decisions regarding his transfer and other contractual events.

PSG offloaded the midfielder to Real Betis on loan at the beginning of this season, and also agreed to a 80% buyout clause in the midfielder's loan agreement, which might prove to be fatal as Betis are all set to capitalize on this clause.

The Heart of the Matter

The 22-year-old midfielder from Rosario, Argentina, has been a revelation in the La Liga since his arrival this season, and has already scored 12 goals and provided 4 assists for Real Betis. (Transfermarkt)

Real Madrid apparently inquired about the availability of Lo Celso at Real Betis, before the midweek disaster of the Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax. Meanwhile, Tottenham is keen on signing the midfielder too, as they see him as the potential successor to Denmark midfielder - Christian Eriksen.

Real Madrid will be much more interested in the Argentine, as they look to revamp their squad which has been terrible this season, after the departure of their star man Cristiano Ronaldo. Also, Luka Modric has been ageing now, so Lo Celso might just be the heir to his throne.

Marca also reports that Betis are willing to hear offers from clubs in the region of around €60 million for the player, once they sign him at the end of his loan stint, this June 2019.

Video

What's next?

While Lo Celso might be one of the best transfer moves for Tottenham next season, if the move falls through, Real Madrid supporters would be aching to see a bigger name arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, after the debacle this season.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the player would be keen on a move to Madrid, because in that manner, he doesn't need to change his 3rd country in a year's duration.

Whoever the Argentine central midfielder chooses, definitely he is going to be a real value addition in the squad.

Advertisement