Reports: Real Madrid asked to pay €107m release clause for Spanish striker

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid have been enjoying life in Europe lately but things might start changing now as the club's talisman and record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo is not with them anymore.

Dropping down from the expectations, Real Madrid haven't made any major signings in the past few years. They have lost the most lethal striking force in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, and desperately need a striker to fill the void left by him.

Having a pale transfer window, Los Blancos' pursuit for a striker may finally come to an end in the coming days as Valencia have asked Madrid to pay Rodrigo's €107m release clause as that's the only way to land the striker in the Bernabeu, as per Mirror.uk.

Having suffered a defeat against local rivals Atletico in the Super Cup, Real Madrid are desperate to sign a striker and might trigger Rodrigo's release clause.

In case you didn't know...

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - Rodrigo Moreno

Rodrigo Moreno is a young talented Spanish striker who has previously played under new Madrid boss, Julen Lopetegui. Moreno was also named in the 23-men Spanish squad for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. He also scored a goal in the World Cup qualifiers in just one appearance.

The centre-forward has bagged 16 league goals in the LaLiga 17-18 for Valencia. Recently, he scored a brilliant goal against Atletico in a 1-1 draw making Real Madrid want him more as they would try to build a new era without Ronaldo.

Los Blancos are willing to do anything to strengthen their squad and would be eager to clinch the deal.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Zinedine Zidane stepped down as Real Madrid's manager followed by Cristiano Ronaldo leaving for Juventus, it was obvious that Real Madrid were going to struggle in the coming season.

As a result, Real Madrid faced a humiliating defeat against city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. It was a warning bell for Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui regarding their incomplete squad which needs to be enhanced.

The club fans are losing faith in the team as Real Madrid recorded their least attendance in a home match since 2009.

Los Blancos need to sign some brilliant players to further enhance their attacking abilities and try to get a little something from the ongoing season of football. Rodrigo is an ace striker given his moving abilities, finishing skills etc.

In terms of creations and build up, Real Madrid are still a top threat in Europe. However, they're lacking a lethal finisher and Rodrigo can fulfil their needs of a hungry striker.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Express.uk is not one of the best sources for transfer news in world football. However, it could be true that Valencia wouldn't allow the player to leave for any less than his release clause being paid.

But given the needs and current situations in Real Madrid, Florentino Perez would surely consider to trigger Rodrigo's release clause. The rumour could turn into reality in the coming days.

What's next?

It's all upto Los Blancos now. They can choose to push the button and make a wish and the player will be all theirs.