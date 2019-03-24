×
Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs fighting for the signature of talented teenager

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
146   //    24 Mar 2019, 13:10 IST
Benfica v Vitoria Setubal
Benfica v Vitoria Setubal

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City are all fighting for the signature of Portuguese youngster, Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old has been touted as the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo' and gained huge admiration across Europe due to his meteoric rise.

In case you didn't know...

Joao Felix remains one of the finest talents to come out from the Benfica's youth team after Bernado Silva. His performance with Benfica's both senior and youth team depicts his caliber and garnered wide interest from European giants.

Often dubbed as a 'late bloomer', Felix failed to survive in Porto when he was just a child because he was not physically strong. But in short amount of time, the Portuguese prodigy has managed to win over his critics and has been phenomenal for Benfica since his arrival.

With 12 goals and 6 assists in all competition for Benfica so far, it is not a surprise that he is one of the talents being heavily scouted by clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Felix has turned out to be a good finisher but what's truly amazing is his maturity and creativity with the ball, which is extremely rare for his age.

The heart of the matter

AS now report that Benfica are fighting hard to keep Felix from the hands of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and even Atletico Madrid. The Premier League giant and Old Lady have already made their moves for the Portuguese talent's signature.

The club have decided to offer him a new contract and increase his buyout clause from €120m to a whopping €200m. Currently, Felix's contract will end in 2023 but the new contract will improve that and also fend off interest due to his huge buyout clause.

Rumour rating: 7/10

It remains to be seen whether top clubs pay such a huge fee for a player who is yet to prove himself in Europe. But Felix certainly remains a talent to watch out for and it is an open secret that all the top clubs want him.

Video


What's next?

Benfica will host Tondela after the International break.

