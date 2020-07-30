Reports: Real Madrid complete the signings of Deha Sariahmet and Ihsan Efe

Real Madrid have completed the signings of two promising Turkish youngsters, Deha Sariahmet and Ihsan Efe, according to Caughtoffisde. The report claims that the pair will be travelling to Madrid in the next few days to finalise the deal and join up with the youth team.

Deha Sariahmet, signed from Basaksehir, is a promising winger who has represented his country in younger age groups. Ihsan Efe, on the other hand, signed from Boluspor, is a highly rated goalkeeper.

Real Madrid complete signings of Turkish youngsters

Real Madrid have invested heavily in youngsters in the past few seasons with the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and Takefusa Kubo all moving to the Spanish capital. Zinedine Zidane, formerly the manager of Castilla, has introduced these youngsters into the squad and has given them enough minutes to show their qualities in the first team.

Federico Valverde has successfully made the transition into the Real Madrid first team

However, Real Madrid are unlikely to invest heavily on the first team in the upcoming transfer window, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitting that the club's finances have been affected by the pandemic. Speaking after the La Liga triumph, he said:

"The situation is really bad. It's hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with it and then make signings. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes."

Having said that, the investment in the youth setup is encouraging. In recent years, Real Madrid appear to have taken over from Barcelona when it comes to paving the way for youngsters to be integrated into the first team. Players like Federico Valverde have come back from successful loan spells to impress in the first team.

Similar trajectories could be possible for Takefusa Kubo (who switched from Barcelona's youth setup) and Martin Ødegaard as they impressed on loan in the La Liga.

Los Blancos have been incredibly successful domestically and in Europe over the past five years but the core of the team, which includes Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, are all the wrong side of 30. A youth-centric approach to rejuvenate the squad, therefore, bodes well for Zinedine Zidane.