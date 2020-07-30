Reports: Real Madrid reach an agreement for transfers of Dani Gomez and Jorge de Frutos

Real Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfers of Dani Gomez and Jorge de Frutos to Levante, according to El Laguero of Cadena Ser Valencia via Managing Madrid.

Both Gomez and De Frutos are Real Madrid Castilla graduates and were on loan in the Segunda Division of Spain last season. The fee for both players is going to be in the region of €4 - €7 million, including bonuses. Real Madrid tend to insert a buy-back clause or hold 50% of the player's rights upon sale but it is unclear if such a tactic will be employed for the Spanish duo.

Dani Gomez was a revelation in the Segunda Division, scoring 11 goals and contributing 2 assists during his time on loan to Tenerife. His performances earned him a call up to the U21 Spanish national team, for whom he made two appearances.

Dani Gomez battles for the ball for Spain U21 v Germany U21 - International Friendly

Jorge de Frutos started last season on loan at Real Valladolid but struggled for game time in La Liga. The 23-year-old decided to switch to Rayo Vallecano for the second half of the season for whom he made 17 appearances. The right-winger registered 2 goals and 1 assist during his time at Estadio de Vallecas.

Real Madrid have a tight budget to work with for the upcoming season as they look to reshape their squad to aid Zinedine Zidane to replicate this season's success in La Liga. Several players such as Dani Ceballos, James Rodríguez and Luka Jovic have been linked with a move away to potentially open up funds to invest in weaker areas of the squad.

Despite conceding just 25 goals this season in La Liga, Los Blancos struggled to replicate the same form on the other end of the pitch, especially in the first half of the season. The La Liga champions were heavily reliant on veteran striker Karim Benzema to provide the breakthrough for a majority of the campaign.

Despite probably needing a striker, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted that the financial impact of the pandemic could stop the Madrid giants from investing significantly in the upcoming transfer window. Speaking after the conclusion of the La Liga season, he said:

"The situation is really bad. It's hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with it and then make signings. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes."