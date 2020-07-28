Real Madrid are monitoring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to ESPN. The central defender, who arrived from Bordeaux for a club-record fee of €27.5 million last summer has had a very impressive debut season in the La Liga.

The report suggests that Zinedine Zidane views the 21-year-old to be a long term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos due to his speed and ability to read the game. Kounde has also attracted attention from other 'top clubs' in Europe.

Jules Kounde has been a revelation alongside Diego Carlos, catapulting Sevilla into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish level on points with Atletico Madrid. The Los Palanganas conceded just 34 goals in the league this season, four less than second-placed Barcelona.

Kounde, who moved from the Ligue 1 last season, took to La Liga like a duck to water. The defender made 35 appearances for his new side, impressing with his dominance in the air and his ability to match strikers for pace.

Real Madrid need cover in the central defensive area with Sergio Ramos starting 35 games in the La Liga despite being 34-years-old. New signing Eder Militao has failed to capture the imagination in his first season at Bernabeu after signing from Porto last summer.

Jules Koundé MOTM there. Started out at Sevilla looking rather lost but has grown a lot. Very dominant out there and is reading the game well now, quick to snub out any danger and imposed himself well. Keep an eye on him for rest of season and into next. — David Cartlidge (@davidjaca) June 11, 2020

Real Madrid have been the best team in Spain defensively last campaign with the Los Blancos conceding just 25 goals. However, the likes of youngster Jesus Vallejo and veteran Nacho have hardly got minutes in the first team.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the club are unlikely to make big signings this summer due to the club's finances being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic:

"The situation is really bad. It's hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with it and then make signings. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes", he said after Real won La Liga this season.

Real Madrid are likely to sell some players in the periphery of the first team, with the like of James Rodriguez, Luka Jovic, and Dani Ceballos all expected to leave Madrid this summer. Zidane might choose to use those funds to sign a promising young defender such as Kounde.