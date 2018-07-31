Reports: Real Madrid suffer huge blow in chase for world-class striker

Real Madrid desperately need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid have constantly been linked with several top players including the likes of Neymar, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Among the countless players being linked with Los Blancos, Paris Saint-Germain striker, Edinson Cavani, happens to be the latest.

However, according to recent reports from The Daily Express, Madrid have been dealt a massive blow by Paris Saint-Germain's manager, Thomas Tuchel, who claims that Cavani will be going nowhere and will remain a PSG player next season.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus 3 weeks ago, leaving behind a colossal void in Madrid's attack. The Portuguese talisman netted 40+ goals in 8 out of 9 seasons at Madrid and was undeniably their best player.

On the other hand, Edinson Cavani is no novice either and has scored 89 goals from 97 games across all competitions in the last 2 seasons, making him one of the best possible replacements for Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Madrid's failure to sign Hazard and Neymar seems to have forced them to look towards Cavani. However, Thomas Tuchel was reportedly quick to dismiss the rumours as he insisted that the 31-year-old striker will not be leaving the club this summer.

"This is my feeling and my biggest wish and I have not heard such a thing [that Cavani wants to leave]," the PSG boss told reporters.

"I talked to Edi some days ago and he didn't mention anything.

"He said he is looking forward to coming back and looking forward to achieving all his goals with us and our team. He is a key player for us and there’s no thought in giving Edi away.”

Cavani is currently on vacation after Uruguay's inspired run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and hasn't publicly said anything about these rumours.

What's next?

It looks like Madrid will have to continue their hunt for a suitable replacement with Cavani seemingly off the table. They will definitely look to lure a Galactico or two before the transfer window closes.

The only question is, who can Real Madrid realistically sign?