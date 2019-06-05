×
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing to continue spending spree, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba on radar

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
190   //    05 Jun 2019, 21:14 IST

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the news?

Despite three new arrivals, it appears that Zinedine Zidane is not done overhauling his Real Madrid squad. According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Los Blancos are still keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid have already secured the services of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored 17 goals in the German league last season, only lagging behind Robert Lewandowski and Paco Alcacer and in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

Eder Militao will also join the club from Porto this summer, with Real Madrid agreeing a deal with the Portuguese giants for the defender in March. Similarly, Rodrygo Goes will also link-up with his new team-mates at the Santiago Bernabeu soon as the Spanish outfit thrashed out a deal with Santos last summer for the young forward's services.

The heart of the matter

After an highly unsatisfactory campaign for the Bernabeu faithful, club president Florentino Perez is expected to ensure that some much-needed changes are made, prior to the start of the new season. Thus, Real Madrid are set to continue their spending spree, with Eden Hazard another signing in the offing.

Mbappe, whose market value skyrocketed after his exploits at the 2018 World Cup, has whipped up some controversy with his remarks at the Ligue 1 awards ceremony. If he wants a change of scenery, Real Madrid will be the first in the queue for his services.

On the other hand, Zidane is a fervent admirer of Pogba and will be eager to make a move for his compatriot if he is made available by Manchester United. It is believed that his future at Old Trafford is hung in the balance after the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, thus missing out on Champions League football next season.

What's next?

A proactive Real Madrid in the transfer window are a threat to any side which have quality players. However, PSG and Manchester United are no pushovers and they will fight tooth and nail to hold on to the said stars.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Kylian Mbappe Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News PSG Transfer News
