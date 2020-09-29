Reports: Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic and Edinson Cavani emerge as shock targets for Manchester United

Manchester United are considering a shock bid for a striker this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are said to be exploring the possibilities of singing either one of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani or out-of-favour Real Madrid frontman Luka Jovic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have gotten off to a rocky start to their new Premier League campaign and fell to a shocking home defeat to Crystal Palace in their season opener.

248 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (420) and Cristiano Ronaldo (398) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (248). Matador. pic.twitter.com/EJjH2eVKjM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

Having made just one signing so far, Manchester United are reportedly still considering bringing in reinforcements before the transfer deadline on October 5th.

Real Madrid's Jovic and Cavani on Manchester United's striker shortlist

Uruguayan veteran Edinson Cavani

As per reputed Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Mazio, Manchester United have made enquires regarding the availability of Real Madrid's Luka Jovic on loan as well as that of free agent Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan's contract with French champions PSG expired in the summer and he was not present during their run to to the final of the UEFA Champions League. Cavani has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, SL Benfica, and most recently, Atletico Madrid.

However, there has been no substantial progress on any front, paving the way for a potential move to Old Trafford should he find an agreement with the club regarding his wages.

Jovic, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid after his big-money move to the Spanish capital. The Serb striker managed just 422 minutes of league football last campaign over four starts and 13 substitute appearances, during which he scored only two goals and set up a further goal.

The 23-year-old was a surprise call-up for Real Madrid's fixture against Real Betis last week but failed to leave a good account of himself. He will reportedly be allowed to go out on loan should a suitable offer come by, with Borja Mayoral having returned to his parent club from his loan spell.

0 - Luka Jović 🇷🇸 has failed to score in his eight starts for Real Madrid in all competitions (11 shots, 2 shots on target). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/ZRRDv7IZJc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Manchester United's current backup striker, Odion Ighalo, is set to depart from the club come January after the expiry of his loan spell. The Red Devils do not have a purchase option for the Shanghai Shenhua striker.

This will leave Manchester United short on attacking numbers, particularly an understudy to Anthony Martial. To make matters even worse, the Nigerian veteran is out of form as well, having scored just five goals during his time at Old Trafford.

With the deadline approaching soon, it appears to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to land either Edinson Cavani or Luka Jovic before October 5th.

