Reports: Real Madrid have a plan with regard to signing Neymar

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid still dream of bringing Neymar to the Bernabeu and have a plan in order to do so, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million. Ever since then though, he has been linked with Real Madrid but a move this summer seems impossible.

The heart of the matter

However, the Galacticos still dream of bringing him to the club and are of the belief that they could make an attempt to sign him this summer having carefully observed the intentions of the player.

Marca state that should the Brazilian be within the signing range of the Galacticos, they would make a move for him. Real Madrid do not want to rush into making any changes in attack as the only safe one would be bringing in Eden Hazard and selling Gareth Bale.

The report then adds that right now, Luka Jovic is a frontrunner for the number 9 role for Real Madrid. Madrid realise that signing Neymar would be very difficult this summer, which is why Jovic is currently the best placed to join the Merengues.

Rumour rating: 7/10

When it comes to Madrid, Marca are somewhat reliable and given that Luka Jovic to Real Madrid is being reported by almost every Spanish daily, it seems as though the Serbian might indeed join, with the Galacticos also keeping an eye on Neymar.

What’s next?

The summer of 2019 is going to be one to look forward to for Real Madrid fans after a devastating season in which they are sure to end up trophy-less. Zinedine Zidane has the task to rebuild the squad and make them into the unstoppable juggernaut that they were in his first stint.