Reports: Real Madrid have identified their backup striker

Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.16K   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:20 IST

Celta de Vigo v Barcelona - La Liga
Iago Aspas v Barcelona - La Liga

After much speculation, it looks like that Madrid have finally found their perfect backup striker. Madrid was linked with a lot of strikers this summer following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The players which Madrid wanted, proved too costly. The president Florentino and coach Julen have immense faith in Benzema. So, Los Blancos are only interested in a striker which can act as a backup to him. Madrid was not willing to spend a huge amount on the backup striker.

There were rumors linking Rodrigo to Real Madrid, but the Valencia president clearly mentioned that only his release clause (€120 M) can prise him away from the club. This much amount has warded off Madrid's interest from Rodrigo. Madrid has now turned their attention towards Iago Aspas. He has been in stellar form for Celta Vigo scoring 22 times in 34 matches in La Liga (2017-18).

As per Metro, Madrid is willing to shell out £36 M (€40 M) for his services. Iago started his career with Celta B team and made his way up to the first team. His performances in 2012-13 earned him a move to Liverpool. Iago managed to score only once in the famous red shirt in the whole season, thus ending his stint in Premier League. He was given another chance at Sevilla through a loan move, where he got limited chances but clearly improved his performances. After the completion of loan, he was recalled by Celta and he certainly has repaid the trust shown by the club. He has performed exceptionally well in the mediocre Celta team. Last season, he finished fourth in the Golden shoe list only behind Messi, Ronaldo and Suarez.


Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui - Real Madrid Manager

Moreover, Madrid head coach Julen has already worked with him in the Spanish National team. He was even selected in his world cup team ahead of big stars like Pedro and Morata. His low release clause(€40 M) tempts Madrid to sign the forward from Celta. This signing can prove to be the missing piece from the puzzle for Madrid, as he is already experienced in La Liga and he offers directness which Benzema does not.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Celta de Vigo Football Cristiano Ronaldo Iago Aspas Real Madrid Transfer News
Ankit Kaushik
CONTRIBUTOR
Full-Time Developer, Part-Time Writer
