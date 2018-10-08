Reports: Real Madrid identify Julen Lopetegui's replacement

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have not had the best of starts to the season and it's not going down well at the club. Julen Lopetegui has implemented his ideas in the team and they had a good start but the last 4 games have been nothing far from a disaster.

Los Blancos are not waiting for the result of the El Clasico before deciding the future of the manager. Madrid have set sights on Antonio Conte should they lost the match vs Barcelona as per reports in AS.

In case you didn’t know...

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid in the summer after a stunning 2.5-year stay at the club. The Frenchman won three UEFA Champions League titles and then decided the call it quits all of a sudden.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, was sacked by Chelsea after a dismal season. The Blues finished 5th in the league and with the FA Cup trophy in hand. The manager had lost the dressing room and like every other Chelsea manager in the Roman era, that was enough to get sacked.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have struggled in front of goal in the last 4 games – failing to score in every single one of those matches. Los Blancos have been hit with injuries as well with Marcelo, Bale and Benzema out.

However, the board is reportedly only concerned with the results and have made it clear to Lopetegui that he has one game to save his job. Four wins, two draws and two defeats this season have acclimated 14 points and that sees them sit 4th in the table – 2 points behind league leaders, Sevilla.

Rumour probability: 8/10

AS are very reliable when it comes to Real Madrid rumours and with the season Madrid are having so far, it is no surprise. Conte is the best manager available right now and the ideal option to steady the ship at Bernabeu.

What’s next?

The result of El Clasico is bound to decide the future of Lopetegui. The manager is trying to build a team for the future but the board is not willing to sacrifice the present for a better future.

