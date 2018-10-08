×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Real Madrid identify Julen Lopetegui's replacement

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
161   //    08 Oct 2018, 14:30 IST

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly
Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have not had the best of starts to the season and it's not going down well at the club. Julen Lopetegui has implemented his ideas in the team and they had a good start but the last 4 games have been nothing far from a disaster.

Los Blancos are not waiting for the result of the El Clasico before deciding the future of the manager. Madrid have set sights on Antonio Conte should they lost the match vs Barcelona as per reports in AS.

In case you didn’t know...

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid in the summer after a stunning 2.5-year stay at the club. The Frenchman won three UEFA Champions League titles and then decided the call it quits all of a sudden.

Antonio Conte, meanwhile, was sacked by Chelsea after a dismal season. The Blues finished 5th in the league and with the FA Cup trophy in hand. The manager had lost the dressing room and like every other Chelsea manager in the Roman era, that was enough to get sacked.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have struggled in front of goal in the last 4 games – failing to score in every single one of those matches. Los Blancos have been hit with injuries as well with Marcelo, Bale and Benzema out.

However, the board is reportedly only concerned with the results and have made it clear to Lopetegui that he has one game to save his job. Four wins, two draws and two defeats this season have acclimated 14 points and that sees them sit 4th in the table – 2 points behind league leaders, Sevilla.

Rumour probability: 8/10

AS are very reliable when it comes to Real Madrid rumours and with the season Madrid are having so far, it is no surprise. Conte is the best manager available right now and the ideal option to steady the ship at Bernabeu.

Video

What’s next?

The result of El Clasico is bound to decide the future of Lopetegui. The manager is trying to build a team for the future but the board is not willing to sacrifice the present for a better future.

Send us news tips at football@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Antonio Conte Julen Lopetegui
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Reports: Real Madrid identify the 'ultimate' replacement...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona identify Luis Suarez's replacement, Real...
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a...
RELATED STORY
5 Spanish players who may play key roles under Julen...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid agree terms with world-class goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on beating Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who could shine under Julen Lopetegui 
RELATED STORY
New Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui has a big task on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us