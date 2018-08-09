Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka Modric

Christian Eriksen

What's the story?

European giants Real Madrid have made Tottenham's star midfielder Christian Eriksen their top transfer target should they lose Luka Modric to Inter, according to The Mirror.

The Los Blancos face a serious challenge in midfield after Chelsea confirmed Mateo Kovacic's season-long loan deal and the prospect of Luka Modric's transfer to Italian giants Inter Milan.

In case you didn't know...

This summer's biggest transfer saga has finally reached a conclusion as Chelsea agreed a €35 million transfer for their world-class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid with Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic going the other way in a season-long loan deal.

The Spanish giants Real Madrid face a difficult situation with the prospect of losing star midfielder Luka Modric to Italian giants Inter Milan, according to Sport. The Nerrazuri are reportedly keen to take the four-time Champions League winner to Serie A and will offer a massive wage hike and a six-year contract despite him turning 33 next month.

The Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied all reports and claimed that he won't sell Modric for anything less than his €750 million release clause.

The heart of the matter

Modric who won four Champions League titles in five seasons and the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been linked to a move to Inter Milan. According to reports in Spain, Florentino Perez is believed to be unhappy with Modric's silence on the issue who is yet to return to training after the World Cup.

Real Madrid head-coach Lopetegui insisted on Tuesday night, after the club’s 2-1 win over Roma in New Jersey, that Modric won’t be moving, declaring, "I can assure you that Modric will remain on the team." However, the midfielder is due to meet with Perez upon his return to Madrid and could be interested in a new challenge.

If this does happen, Real Madrid have identified Spurs star Christian Eriksen to take his spot at the heart of midfield. The Dane's spectacular rise to become one of the finest present midfielders in Europe hasn't gone unnoticed and the clubs do have a good relationship with huge-money deals for Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past.

With Tottenham reluctant to part with one of their best players so late in the transfer window, the Los Blancos could be forced to look elsewhere with Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Juventus midfielder Luka Modric in their radar.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Tottenham haven't made a single signing this season and will be reluctant to sell one of their star players so late in the window. Real Madrid will have to offer massive money for the Spurs star and maybe a swap deal could be the best option for both clubs.

Video:

What's next?

Tottenham face off against Newcastle United in their first match of the season on 11th August.

Will Spurs let one of their stars leave without a ready replacement so late in the transfer window? Who will Real Madrid sign if they are to lose Luka Modric? Let us know in the comments section.