Reports: Real Madrid interested in signing Sevilla defender 

Real Madrid are looking to add a defender to their squad this summer and one of the players who has popped up on their radar is Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

According to The Hard Tackle, the La Liga giants are interested in the Brazilian and are considering a move for him in the summer. Real Madrid are braced for an overhaul of their backline before the start of next season. Diego Carlos is among a handful of defenders the club is tracking at the moment.

The Brazilian’s recent rise under Julen Lopetegui has seen him turn into one of the finest defenders in the league. Interestingly, only leaders Atletico Madrid have conceded fewer goals than the Red and Whites.

Carlos has forged a stellar partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of the Sevilla defense this season and has earned the attention of Real Madrid, who are willing to make a move for him in the summer.

The Los Blancos are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Sergio Ramos, who is yet to sign an extension, and Raphael Varane, who desires a fresh challenge in the summer.

Real Madrid have reportedly turned to Carlos, whom they see as the ideal replacement for Sergio Ramos. The 27-year-old has proven to be an intimidating presence at the back while his no-nonsense style of play makes him a daunting prospect for most attackers.

🚨🌖| Jules Koundé, Diego Carlos and Pau Torres are all defenders Real Madrid have followed for a while, in case Varane leaves. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 9, 2021

Real Madrid are hopeful that Carlos’ physical approach will work well with Varane if the Frenchman does end up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants have also been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, another technical player who will compliment Carlos at the back.

The Los Blancos also have the option of Eder Militao in their squad, so it is safe to say that Carlos’ arrival would add tactical variety to the Real Madrid backline.

Advertisement

Real Madrid will be enticed by Diego Carlos’ experience

The Brazilian’s high-level experience also makes him an enticing prospect for Real Madrid. Carlos has almost 100 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt and also played for Sevilla 53 times so far. He was crucial in his club’s Europa League triumph last season.

David Alaba is arriving next season but apart from that Real Madrid are also monitoring Koundé, Pau Toress and Diego Carlos for the center-back position. [@marca] via @InfiniteMadrid pic.twitter.com/wKhCPHeZvt — Di Marzio jnr ⚽️💥 (@JnrMarzio) February 9, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the Los Blancos can coax Sevilla into parting ways with their prized asset in the summer. Real Madrid might also be tempted to sign youngster Dayot Upamecano, who would cost €42m and could be cheaper than Carlos.