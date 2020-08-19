Real Madrid are planning to sign Romelu Lukaku from Italian side Inter Milan, according to Le10 Sport. The report suggests that the Madrid giants are looking for a long-term replacement for talismanic striker Karim Benzema and have drawn up a list of targets.

Lukaku, who has led the line admirably for the Milan giants, scored 33 goals in all competitions this season. The former Manchester United man recently scored twice as Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to reach the finals of the Europa League.

Alexis Sánchez (2018-20)

Romelu Lukaku (2017-19)

Ashley Young (2011-20)

Ander Herrera (2014-19)

Angel Di Maria (2014-15



At least five former Manchester United players will take part in this season's Champions League and Europa League finals 🏆#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/JPSP8SXihP — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020

Romelu Lukaku a top target for Real Madrid

Romelu Lukaku has emerged as a top target to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu as the striker turns 33 in December. The Le10 Sport report suggests that Los Blancos are also tracking Sadio Mane of Liverpool, Erling Braut Håland of Borussia Dortmund and Kylian Mbappé of PSG.

Romelu Lukaku interviewed after the UEFA Europa League Semi-Final against Shakhtar Donetsk

The Madrid giants are unlikely to be able to buy any of those strikers this season due to their finances being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lukaku, who joined Inter from Manchester United last summer, cost the Nerazzurri £75 million, a figure likely to be inflated due to 27-year-old's performances this season.

👏 Finished inside the top two of Serie A for the first time in 1️⃣0️⃣ years.



🤝 Created the Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez partnership



🙌 Reached a European final



💪 Antonio Conte has revived Inter Milan ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/LAeSDxa3Dk — 433 (@433) August 18, 2020

Speaking earlier in the window, Florentino Perez admitted that Real Madrid are unlikely to make big signings next summer:

"The situation is really bad. It's difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the situation and then make signings like that. That can wait. Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes."

Meanwhile, Benzema had yet another brilliant season for Real Madrid, scoring 27 goals and contributing 10 assists as he led the side to the La Liga trophy.

Los Blancos might generate enough funds if they manage to shift out some high-profile names such as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. The duo has struggled for game time this season, but potential transfers have been scuppered due to their high wages.