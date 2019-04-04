Reports: Real Madrid, Juventus chase €120m rated Portuguese prodigy amid interest from Manchester clubs

Benfica v Vitoria Setubal

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid are favorites to land 19-year-old Portuguese prodigy Joao Félix.

Manchester United and Manchester City are keen to secure Felix's signature but now lag behind in the race.

Joao Felix has experienced a sensational rise after his powerful displays for the club's youth team as well as the senior team. Felix has racked up 12 goals and 6 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Benfica this season.

The 19-year-old has been nicknamed as 'Hurricane Félix' and has also been touted as the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo' due to his explosive runs on the flanks.

The teenage Portuguese attacker can dismantle defences with his raw pace and possesses the rare ability to create space higher up the pitch. Moreover, Felix can pick out his teammates with pinpoint passes and has displayed immense intelligence when on the ball this campaign.

Benfica tied their starlet down to a new deal in November, which saw his release clause increase to €120 million and will expire in 2023.

According to the report, Manchester United and City are keeping close tabs on the young talent. However, Real Madrid and Juventus are leading the race to secure Felix, ahead of the Premier League clubs.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Felix since he scored twice for Benfica, who beat Los Blancos 4-2 in the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League semifinals. Sources closest to him are overjoyed with the offers and his move to Real Madrid looks a real possibility.

Benfica are trying to hold on to their prodigy and are not negotiating over the release clause but they will be inclined if other players are included on the deal.

Rumor rating: 7/10

The young sensation garnered huge attention from top European clubs due to his exploits. but it remains to be seen whether Benfica are open to selling their talent.

AS remains a reliable source when it comes to matters regarding Spain.

Benfica will face Feirense in the Portuguese league before turning their focus towards Europa League where they face Frankfurt.

