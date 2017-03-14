Reports: Real Madrid keen on completing stunning swap deal with Arsenal

Former Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez could become Real Madrid's newest galactico

Future galactico?

What’s the story?

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez’s future has been subject to intense speculation and now latest reports from Don Balon claim that the Premier League giants are all but resigned to the fact they will lose the Chilean to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, Arsenal are not willing to let the Chilean go for just a huge transfer fee. The same report states that the London club is also interested in brokering a swap deal for long-term target Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has not been at his best this season and Zidane could be tempted to let go off his striker for a proven world class talent like Alexis Sanchez.

Also read: Alexis Sanchez will feel he has every right to laugh - he has given up

In case you didn’t know...

Will Benzema finally move to Arsenal?

Alexis Sanchez’s contract runs out in 2018 and with the Chilean yet to agree a new contract, a move away from the Emirates could well come to fruition in the summer transfer window. Also, Sanchez’s attitude in the recent weeks has not been the best and the Chilean seems disgruntled with Arsenal’s disappointing performances in recent weeks.

Another interesting aspect is the fact that Sanchez has previously played for Real Madrid’s arch rivals Barcelona in the past and it will be interesting to see how the Barcelona fans’ reaction if the move does indeed happen.

The heart of the matter

Having been dropped by Arsene Wenger for Arsenal’s crucial match against Liverpool, Sanchez cut a frustrated picture on the bench. However, what irked the Arsenal fans more was the fact that the Chilean was pictured laughing during Arsenal’s 5-1 humiliation against Bayern Munich.

Sanchez in the past few weeks seems to have made his intentions clear about leaving Arsenal and a move to one of Europe’s top clubs could be too hard to resist for the Chilean superstar.

Benzema, on the other hand, has not been in his usual goalscoring form and the presence of Morata in the squad has led to questions being asked about his place in the starting XI. With the Frenchman sometimes beeing booed by the Bernabeu faithful themselves, a change in scenery might do some good for the talented French striker.

What’s next?

Arsenal will look to stay focussed and not get distracted by the Alexis Sanchez saga. The Gunner are involved in an intense battle to finish in the top 4, and they cannot afford any slip-ups at this crucial stage.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in the drivers seat for the La Liga title and they will be hoping that talks of any impending arrivals and departures do not disrupt heir momentum.

Also read: Arsenal reportedly begin search for Alexis Sanchez's replacement

Author’s take

No player is bigger than the club and Alexis Sanchez’s antics in recent matches have not gone down well with both the Arsenal fans and his own teammates. If the Chilean wants to go, he must be sold and a swap deal for Karim Benzema who is one the game’s premier strikers will certainly prove to be a suitable deal for the Gunners.