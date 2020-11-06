Reports: Real Madrid lead six-club chase for Alaba

According to AS, Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian won't sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, which makes the defender available on a free transfer when his deal expires in the summer of 2021.

Alaba has attracted interested from the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, who are all keen to sign him.

AS has revealed that Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi is plotting a way for the 28-year-old to move to Real Madrid. Zahavi is desperate to build a relationship with the Spanish giants, having previously failed to get fellow Bayern client Robert Lewandowski to join Real. According to reports, he feels that guiding Alaba to the Bernabeu could help make that a reality.

Alaba has made over 350 appearances for Bayern Munich since 2010, winning 20 honours including nine Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and 2020. He was voted Austrian Footballer of the Year six consecutive times from 2011 to 2016 and was named in the UEFA Team of the Year three times.

Alaba's versatility will make him one of the most in-demand footballers at the end of the season when his contract with Bayern Munich expires. Alaba has played in a multitude of roles, including central midfield, central defence, right and left wing but primarily plays as a left-back for the club.

Despite the interest from England, France and Italy, Alaba is rumored to only have eyes for the La Liga. Barcelona could battle Real Madrid for the 28-year-old next summer, but given their current financial situation, they may not be able to offer him the same wages as their rivals.

Real Madrid currently have two senior left-backs in their squad, veteran defender and long-time servant Marcelona and Ferland Mendy. The La Liga champions also have a €45 million option to re-sign left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Marcelo. David Alaba could prove to be the bargain deal of the summer if Real manage to land him on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid spent most of the summer transfer window selling or loaning out fringe players and players who do not have a future at the club in manager Zinedine Zidane's eyes. The Los Blancos have focused their efforts on raising funds and making space in their squad for future transfers.

This strategy will allow them to make a big offer for David Alaba and pursue deals for Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho next summer.