Reports: Real Madrid offer Mariano Diaz to West Ham United

Real Madrid have offered West Ham United a chance to sign Mariano Diaz, according to reports. The Spanish-Dominican Republic forward returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 but has struggled to find his feet in the first team.

Mariano joined the Real Madrid youth side in 2011 and showed a lot of promise as a youngster. However, breaking into the first team proved to be futile. His opportunity finally arrived in the 2016/17 season when Zinedine Zidane included him in the first-team squad after Karim Benzema had picked up an injury. He ended that season with five goals from 14 appearances.

Mariano earned a move to Lyon next season and appeared 45 times for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 21 goals. He returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in August 2018 and was handed the coveted No. 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo. It would appear that Mariano would finally get a prolonged run in the first team, but he could only manage 19 appearances for the Los Blancos. Last season, Zidane used Mariano on just seven occasions and it now looks unlikely that he can work his way back into the first team.

Mariano has played just 14 minutes for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

Mariano has made just six starts for Real Madrid since returning from Lyon and has mostly been used from the bench by Zidane. As such, the Spanish giants are ready to see him leave and have even offered the Hammers a chance to sign the player.

Mariano’s highlight of this year was when he scoring the winning goal in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. However, he has been unable to build on that performance, perhaps due to a lack of first-team opportunities. And things have not been different this time either.

Mariano has just one appearance for Real Madrid this season, coming off the bench for a 14-minute cameo against Valencia. It now appears that his future at the Santiago Bernabeu is sealed and it is best advised that he moves on.

However, Real Madrid are aware that securing a permanent deal in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic might not be feasible. The Spanish giants are willing to entertain loan deals for the player, even though he is already 27 years old.

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spanish-Dominican forward Mariano Diaz. [Mail] #HalaMadrid #WHUFC ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/EyzaoS3PT8 — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

West Ham have emerged as the unlikely candidates for his signature, and the Hammers are also interested in another Real Madrid player – Luka Jovic. Although there’s a competition for places at the London Stadium as well, Mariano might find breaking into the first team easier at West Ham United.