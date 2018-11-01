×
Reports: Real Madrid offer stunning swap deal to Juventus

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
8   //    01 Nov 2018, 18:17 IST

Big move?
Big move?

What's the rumour?

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), Real Madrid have offered Juventus the chance to swap their left-backs, Marcelo and Alex Sandro. 

If the aforementioned report is to be believed, earlier reports have suggested that Marcelo wishes to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. As for Alex Sandro, his negotiations for a new contract with Juventus appears to have come to a standstill.

In case you didn't know...

The Old Lady have been looking to renew Alex Sandro’s contract since the summer of 2017 but no deal has been clinched so far, much to the Brazilian's chagrin. Reportedly, Sandro is seeking a contract of over €5 million per season prior to agreeing a new deal.

Speaking of Marcelo, he was visibly upset by Ronaldo's departure this past summer and throughout the transfer window, reports linking him with a move to Juventus continued to float around.

The heart of the matter

Both Marcelo and Alex Sandro are some of the best left-backs in football world and are manifestly precious to their respective clubs.

Marcelo, unlike Real Madrid's torrid form, has been excellent so far this season having racked up 3 goals and an assist in 10 matches. Similarly, Sandro has been equally important for the Italian giants in their triumphs in the last few years.

Rumour probability: 4/10

The Italian outlet further claims that Marcelo's hefty wage could be a potential sticking point in the negotiations. Besides, the report fails to compute as Marcelo's exit would only exacerbate Madrid's present situation. In spite of his flaws, Los Blancos are in dire need of influential figure in their squad.

Video


What's next?

While the stumbling blocks remain present, CalcioMercato did not fail to mention that the swap deal, if materialized, could be beneficial for both the parties involved. However, only time will tell if either is willing to further talks with regard to this topic.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
