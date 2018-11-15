×
Reports: Real Madrid on high alert as Paris Saint Germain duo may leave in future

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
39   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:30 IST

Enter caption

What's the Story?

According to trusted Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid are currently eyeing a move for Paris Saint Germain forwards, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

While it was already known Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, had an obsession with Neymar, recent documents from football leaks suggest that he also had a deal in place for Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Kylian Mbappe, after having a superb season with Monaco, moved to Paris Saint Germain at the start of 2017/18 season and helped them secure the domestic treble. He was the second most expensive player, after Neymar, to arrive at the French capital.

Neymar, on the other hand, wanted to step out on his own as he made his move from Barcelona and his brilliance up front is the pivotal reason for PSG's good performance this season.

Although both are regular starters, the club's dealings with these transfers may have breached Financial Fair Play(FFP) rules and regulations.

The heart of the matter

Due to an ongoing investigation of UEFA on Paris Saint Germain, they could be forced to sell one of these stars in the coming transfer window. The big transfers could have been a breach in rules and regulations and it is believed that Real Madrid are the front-runners in acquiring one of these stars if they are to be sold.

Real Madrid will be ready to pounce if one of these stars leave while it is clear that Neymar will be more interested to join than Kylian Mbappe.

According to French outlets, UEFA intend to go through PSG's sponsorship contracts and dealings. Moreover, a second breach of FFP rules and regulations might see Paris Saint Germain disqualified from the most coveted UEFA Champions League.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Spanish Media AS is one of the trusted news outlets when it comes to news regarding Real Madrid.

Due to prior reports and rumours of Real Madrid's obsession with these two players, it is almost certain that they would be willing to spend a fortune if an opportunity comes along the way.

Video: Watch Neymar and Kylian Mbappe bamboozle defences



What's next?

There is no doubt that Paris Saint Germain are one of the strongest clubs in Europe and will give their all to hold on to both Neymar and Mbappe.

It remains to be seen how the UEFA investigation pans out over this season but it is more or less clear that Real Madrid will go for it in the following summer, if not the winter transfer window.


