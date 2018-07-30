Reports: Real Madrid plot £100m swoop for Chelsea duo

Real Madrid fans will love this

What's the rumour?

As per reports from Daily Mail, Real Madrid have offered Chelsea £100m for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as well as midfielder Willian, which the Blues are seriously considering accepting.

Both the players have emerged as hot properties in the ongoing transfer window, with many top dogs craving their signatures.

In case you didn't know...

Thibaut Courtois, who has long been Los Blancos' top target, has only one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and has betrayed little intimation in recent months that he will extend his contract. Besides, his wish to join his children in the Spanish capital has further boosted Real Madrid's interest.

Willian, meanwhile, has also been persistently touted as a potential departure from Chelsea this summer, with Manchester United and Barcelona the two sides most heavily linked with the talented 29-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational departure from Real Madrid has somehow created a domino effect in Real Madrid's transfer activity as they have been associated with a host of transfer targets since then. Nevertheless, the recent acquisition of Alvaro Odriozola has been their only summer signing so far.

In the recently concluded World Cup, Courtois turned heads of several high-profile clubs by a series of exceptional performances for his national side. The Belgian ace made a total of 27 saves in the all-important tournament, the most by any goalkeeper, which also earned him the Golden Glove award.

On the other hand, Willian also enjoyed a relatively excellent World Cup campaign in the face of Brazil's ignominious exit from the tournament.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

Daily Mail is a pretty reliable source in terms of transfer news. On top of that, both Willian and Courtois have been reportedly seeking a move away from the club, and this offer presents the Pensioners with the golden opportunity to cash in on them.

What's next?

With the transfer deadline inching closer, Chelsea need to get their skates on in order to procure replacements if their top brass sanction this buzzworthy deal.