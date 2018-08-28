Reports: Real Madrid plot last ditch swoop for former striker

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid President

What's the rumour?

Real Madrid could make a late bid for their former player and current Lyon striker Mariano, who had been set on a transfer window switch to Sevilla.

As per a report in the Spanish outlet MARCA, Los Blancos are eager to exercise the buy back option on the 25-year-old hitman before this month’s transfer deadline as Julen Lopetegui seeks reinforcements up front.

In case you didn't know...

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Juventus has left a gaping void in Real's frontline. As such, they are understood to be on the lookout for a potential replacement for the Portuguese all through this summer.

While the reigning European champions have been linked with a few big money galacticos, luck hasn't come their way as they are yet to sign an ideal striker.

The heart of the matter

Mariano left the Spanish capital in July 2017 after failing to establish himself in the Madrid first-team under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Prior to that, he had spent a considerable amount of playing time with the club's youth sides, Real Madrid C and Real Madrid Castilla.

But after an impressive season with Lyon last term, in which he netted 21 times in 45 appearances, he has put himself back into the reckoning with some of Europe's elite clubs lining up for his services.

Among the suitors, Sevilla FC are said to have been in advanced stages of negotiation to land the striker in a deal that would see the Andalusian splash €40 million for his signature.

However, Real have the option to thwart such a deal and bring Mariano back to the Bernabeu, thanks to the buy-back clause that was inserted into the deal at the time of his sale last summer.

The club will have a 48-hour window to act swiftly and sign the player.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 5/10

Marca is a quite reliable source when it comes to reporting transfer activities of the Spanish giants. However, fans shouldn't get their hopes up high given there is very little time left in the transfer window. This could go either way.

What's next?

Should the aforementioned deal materialize, we could see the player in action as early as this Saturday when the Los Blancos face Leganes at home.