Reports: Real Madrid prepare £258,000-a-week offer to sign Manchester United star

Here’s news that will generate mixed reactions from Manchester United fans. According to reports, Real Madrid are preparing to lure Paul Pogba away from Old Trafford next summer and are even willing to offer the Frenchman a robust salary of £258,000 per week.

The Spanish giants have been long-term admirers of Pogba and it is a feeling reciprocated by the player as well. The Frenchman has risked the ire of Manchester United fans by speaking of his desire to play for Real Madrid time and again.

The Red Devils, though, have refused to entertain offers for the Frenchman so far. But with the former Juventus player nearing the final eighteen months of his contract and also struggling for consistency of late, the Manchester United hierarchy might be forced to reconsider their stance.

Real Madrid ready to offer the Manchester United midfielder €15m per year

Pogba has just five starts for Manchester United this season

Pogba spent much of last season on the sidelines with injury, before watching Bruno Fernandes arrive and take Old Trafford by a storm. The Frenchman formed a steady partnership with the Portuguese star during the tail-end of last season. However, while Fernandes has continued his magnificent run this season, Pogba’s form has been nothing to write home about.

The Frenchman has six appearances from the bench and only five starts this season; he has recorded just one goal and two assists to his name so far. That has raised questions about his future and put Real Madrid on high alert. The Spanish giants are ready to test United’s resolve once again next summer.

Real Madrid also hold an interest in Camavinga, the Rennes midfielder who has drawn comparisons with Pogba for his playing style. However, it is believed that the Manchester United player is the preferred target for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid are preparing a massive deal that will see the Frenchman earn at least €15m per year. However, they will have to negotiate an offer for the player with Manchester United first. That, though, might not be as hard as previously expected.

France manager Didier Deschamps believes Paul Pogba is unhappy at Manchester United — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2020

Advertisement

The Frenchman’s arrival at Old Trafford was supposed to be the dawn of a new era at Manchester United. Pogba was consistently good for Juventus, but rarely hit those levels in the red of Manchester.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Paul Pogba next summer — utdreport (@utdreport) November 9, 2020

He played less than 40 minutes, from the bench, in the last two games and perhaps even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will agree that the time is ripe to fulfill the Frenchman’s Real Madrid dream. Not many Manchester United fans will be sad to see him leave.