Reports: Real Madrid prepare a fresh bid for £145m-rated midfielder

Florentino Pérez means business

What's the rumour?

Considering their high standards, Real Madrid have endured a relatively tame transfer window this summer. However, that is all set to change with less than two weeks left.

As per TRANSFER market WEB, Los Blancos have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Lazio's Sergej Milinković-Savić following the club's 2-1 defeat to Napoli in their opening Serie A fixture at the weekend.

According to the report, the 23-year-old is weighing up a move away from Stadio Olimpico, and Real Madrid are willing to make a last-ditch move for their long-held target.

In case you didn't know...

Sergej Milinković-Savić has turned the heads of several European top dogs by virtue of his consistent showings for Le Aquile in the seasons gone by.

Before the Premier League transfer window closed on 9 August this year, Chelsea and Manchester United were also touted as the Serbian's potential suitors, but both the English giants failed to secure his services.

As such, Real Madrid are in pole position to clinch a deal.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid's humiliating defeat to their bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final has alerted the club's top brass, who are keen on procuring a big-name signing before the end of August.

Consequently, the Spanish giants have rekindled their interest in Milinković-Savić, who has been a hot property throughout the ongoing transfer window.

The former Genk ace is a top-quality midfielder who can contribute both offensively and defensively. He is a sturdy individual, generally deployed as a box-to-box midfielder and is particularly famous for his aerial prowess

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

The source mentioned above is not quite reliable when speaking of football transfer news. Besides, Real Madrid are highly unlikely to splurge such an astronomical sum for Milinković-Savić.

What's next?

As it stands, Milinković-Savić will remain a Lazio player as far as 2018/19 season is concerned.