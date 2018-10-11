Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing Manchester City star

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 683 // 11 Oct 2018, 13:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid are monitoring Raheem Sterling's contract situation at Manchester City according to ESPN. Los Blancos are keen on signing the Englishman and are looking to make a move for him soon.

The 23-year-old has not signed a new deal at Etihad and has just 2 years left on his contract. The winger joined on a 5-year deal in 2015 and has recently rebuffed the contract offered by City.

In case you didn’t know...

Raheem Sterling join Manchester City for ¢49 million in 2015. The former Liverpool star established himself well at the club and has become one of the best wingers in the world under Pep Guardiola.

The Englishman has his contract expiring in 2020 and City have been trying to get him to sign a new deal. However, he is not happy with the deal offered and wants to be one of the club's top earners.

The heart of the matter

The Sun reports that Sterling is open to playing abroad and finds the prospect of playing in the LaLiga attractive. They have quoted him saying, "Definitely, it would be nice to play abroad. It would be a great experience. Spain's attractive. Anywhere the weather is nice really," in December 2017.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is desperate to keep the winger at Etihad. The manager has revealed that he is delighted with the player and is keen on having him in his team for years to come.

"We are delighted with him and would like Raheem to stay. We'll do our effort to make him feel we count on him. And we count on him. We arrived after a difficult season [two years ago] and I told him I want to help him and would like him to be happy,” Guardiola said in August.

Rumour probability: 8/10

ESPN are a very reliable source and there is no surprise that Madrid are looking at Sterling. He is very year still and is yet to reach his peak. The winger can become one of the top 3 in the world in the next 3-4 years and Los Blancos would love to have him at Bernabeu.

Video

What’s next?

Manchester City will look to sell Sterling in the summer if they fail to agree a deal with him. Madrid will have a tough time picking as Eden Hazard will also be in a similar situation at that point in time.