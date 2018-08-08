Reports: Real Madrid reach agreement with Chelsea star ahead of Deadline Day Medical

What's the rumour?

According to 90MiN, Chelsea goal-keeper is on the verge of officially becoming a Real Madrid player, with the Belgium international set for medical with Los Blancos on deadline day.

It has been a week since this was speculated and it looks like its finally going to happen. With just one year left in his contract at Chelsea, Real Madrid are going to get a world-class goal-keeper at a cheap price of £38m.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgium goal-keeper was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish Capital in this transfer window. During his meeting with Sarri this week, he had clearly stated his desire to leave the Blues according to reports. Hence, he seems to have got his wish now.

The heart of the matter

Before the start of the World Cup, there were rumours that Courtois will move to Real Madrid with just 1 year left in his contract at Chelsea. Since becoming the Golden Glove winner at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, these rumours have intensified.

Having missed training, Courtois has clearly stated his intentions of joining Real Madrid due to family issues. With Chelsea's World reaching the agreement to meet the release clause of Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa today at €80m, the path is now well clear for Courtois to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has reported that the Chelsea shot-stopper has reached an agreement with Real Madrid and will sign a six-year contract in the Spanish capital after completing his medical on Thursday.

Hence, it seems pretty likely that in the next few hours Courtois transfer to Real Madrid is bound to be complete according to these reports.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

With the release clause of Kepa met by Chelsea today, the transfer of Courtois to Real Madrid seems to be just a formality now.

What's next?

According to these reports, Courtois is likely to be a Real Madrid in possibly the next couple of hours or maybe days.