Reports: Real Madrid reach an agreement to sign two world-class superstars

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.15K   //    11 Apr 2019, 13:34 IST

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Paul Pogba from Manchester United. According to Le10Sport, both the midfielders have agreed to start negotiations with the Galacticos.

In case you didn’t know…

Both Hazard and Pogba have been intensely linked with a move to Real Madrid ever since Zinedine Zidane took over the reins at the Bernabeu. In fact, both the players have actually hinted at a possible move with Pogba claiming: “Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Meanwhile, Hazard has also done the same thing in the past, saying: “Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie, it is my dream since I was a kid.”

The heart of the matter

The report further adds that negotiations with the French midfielder is already underway as his agent Mino Raiola has already set the conditions for the Manchester United star to join Real Madrid: €18 million in commission, 5% image rights and a salary that puts him among the top 3 earners.

Meanwhile, the deal for Hazard is a little complex due to Chelsea’s transfer ban for the next two windows but the Galacticos are hopeful of coaxing him to the Bernabeu.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Le10Sport are usually reliable and almost every journalist is linking these two players to the Merengues. Whether they can actually pull it off is a different issue altogether.

What’s next?

The upcoming summer transfer window is going to be a roller coaster ride for the Galacticos as the team is in desperate need of a revamp. A lot of selling and buying is expected to happen and we might just see the biggest summer window of this decade.

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
