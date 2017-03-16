Reports: Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Felipe Monteiro from FC Porto

The 27-year-old has been identified as a replacement for Pepe

by Rohit Viswanathan Rumours 16 Mar 2017, 15:46 IST

Will he be the man to replace Pepe?

What’s the story?

The future of Portuguese defender Pepe is still up in the air but that issue might have become a lot clearer after the latest development. According to AS, Real Madrid have agreed on a deal with the agent of defender Felipe Monteiro to join them next season.

The 27-year-old has been on the club's radar for some time and have decided to make a move to sign him. The agreement is a verbal one and will see him leave FC Porto in the summer.

He will most likely be Madrid’s first summer signing which is a boost for the club who were desperately trying to tie down their 34-year-old to a new contract but so far nothing has been agreed upon.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid were handed a transfer ban last year which would extend up until the summer of 2017. This would have prevented them from signing a player this June but after a successful appeal against the ban, the club are now free to sign players again.

The heart of the matter

Zidane has repeatedly insisted he wants Pepe to stay at the club. He has made efforts to sway his mind with announcements during press conferences. But so far there has been no real confirmation of a new deal from either party.

The club have also been extensively searching for his replacement given his age and his current contract situation. But in Felipe Monteiro, they might have found the answer to their problems.

The Brazilian joined FC Porto from Corinthians in 2016 with this being his very first season in Europe. The deal should not have any problem in going through given the clubs are on good terms.

Porto also seem to need the money to clear off an existing debt. Monteiro has made 24 appearances this season and being 27 is currently in the prime of his career. He has also earned a call-up to the Brazil national team because of his impressive performances.

Also Read: Reports: Real Madrid keen on completing stunning swap deal with Arsenal

What’s next?

Pepe’s next destination will most likely be China. He has reportedly already received offers from a certain few clubs. Securing this deal is crucial for Real Madrid because the defence has been somewhat of a problem this season for Zidane.

But it would be a deal that is very unlike the spending patterns of seasons past.

Author’s take

This move looks like it will definitely happen. It’s a transfer that has Zidane written all over it. The Frenchman is reportedly having disagreements with Florentino Perez over spending large sums of cash and prefers to sign players who cost less but add value at the same time.

His promotion of youth this season is an example of that and it makes this transfer story one that has a 90% chance of happening.